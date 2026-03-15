Imran Masood Attacks BJP, Says Infiltrator Issue Raised For Polls

Masood Accuses BJP of 'Election Gimmicks'

Congress MP Imran Masood on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre, alleging that the issue of infiltrators is raised only in states heading for elections.

Speaking to ANI, Masood also criticised the government over its stance on trade with Bangladesh and rejected remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the Congress of acting as a "puppet" of forces trying to hinder India's development. "It appears that infiltrators suddenly emerge in a state where elections are about to happen. After that, they disappear. Now, there are no infiltrators in Bihar... You'll talk about Hindus here, but you'll remain silent on the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh... You're trading with Bangladesh. You need money. Even in these dire circumstances, you're still supplying oil to Bangladesh... Your government is running solely for business. In Assam, he (PM Modi) also said that the Congress party has become a puppet of forces bent on hindering India's rapid development. The whole world knows who the puppet is. You have become the puppet, and the whole world is witnessing the state you have reduced India to," he said.

PM Modi Hits Back at Congress

His remarks come a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of acting as a "puppet" of forces that are unable to accept India's rapid development, alleging that the opposition was attempting to create panic in the country at a time when global tensions and war-like conditions are prevailing in several regions.

'Failing as Responsible Opposition'

Addressing a gathering in Silchar, the Prime Minister said the government is making every effort to shield Indian citizens from the adverse effects of global conflicts and economic disruptions. However, he criticised the Congress for failing to act responsibly in the national interest. "Nowadays, conditions of war prevail all around the world. Our government is making every possible effort to ensure that the citizens of our country face the fewest hardships possible. Our objective is to minimise the impact of this war on the nation's citizens," PM Modi said.

He added that the current situation required responsible conduct from all political parties, but accused the Congress of spreading fear. "At this critical juncture, it was expected that the Congress party would fulfil the role of a responsible political entity. However, Congress has once again failed in this vital task concerning the national interest. The Congress is making every attempt to create panic within the country, hoping the nation gets entangled in difficulties, so that they can subsequently heap endless abuse upon Modi," the Prime Minister said.

Alleges Foreign Influence

PM Modi further alleged that international forces, uncomfortable with India's rapid progress, were influencing the Congress. "The forces across the globe that are unable to digest India's rapid development, the Congress is increasingly becoming a mere puppet in the hands of these very forces," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)