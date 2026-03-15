Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 Set For April 9, Counting On May 4

The Union Territory of Puducherry is all set to hold the 2026 Assembly Election on April 9 in a single phase with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4, the Election Commission of India said on Sunday. The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15, 2026.

The ruling Congress is contesting in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Communist Party of India (CPI). The opposition includes the All India NR Congress (AINRC), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Alliance Talks and Seat-Sharing

The Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on March 6 formed a seven-member committee to hold formal discussions with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regarding alliance matters and also to deliberate on seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming elections. The decision was taken during a meeting of the Political Executive Committee (PEC) of the PPCC held at the party office in Puducherry.

Previous Election Outcomes

In the 2021 Puducherry Assembly Elections, AINRC emerged as the largest party with 10 seats, followed by DMK with six seats, while BJP and Congress won six seats each. The voter turnout was recorded at 84.8 per cent.

In the previous 2016 elections, Congress had secured a majority with 15 seats, AINRC won eight seats, AIADMK bagged four seats, and DMK got two seats, with voter turnout at 83.6 per cent.

Coinciding State Elections

Along with the Puducherry Assembly, elections will also be held in Assam and Kerala on April 9 in a single phase, the apex poll body said today.

Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases, scheduled for April 23 and April 29, while Tamil Nadu will vote for its Assembly on April 23 in a single phase, it said. Counting of votes for all five states and one UT is scheduled for May 4.

EC Urges Voter Participation

Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar termed the assembly polls a "festival of pride" and urged first-time voters to participate enthusiastically.

The CEC made a special appeal to young and first-time voters, saying, "My dear friends, you are about to step into one of the most important responsibilities of your life, exercising your democratic right, the right to vote. I urge you to participate enthusiastically in this great democratic exercise and cast your vote with pride, responsibility and confidence. Your vote is your choice in shaping the future of your state and the nation."

Furthermore, Special intensive revision of the voters' lists in these four states and Puducherry has already been conducted, with final electoral rolls published. (ANI)

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