How Nicole Kidman Stays Grounded For The Oscars With A Church Visit

Nicole Kidman's Grounding Pre-Oscars Ritual

Nicole Kidman has revealed that her preparation for the Academy Awards begins with a visit to church, saying the ritual helps her stay grounded on Hollywood's biggest night, according to Variety.

Speaking at the annual Chanel and Charles Finch Pre-Oscars Dinner held at the Polo Lounge, Kidman shared that she prefers a quiet and reflective start to the day rather than typical celebrity preparations. "This is crazy, but I will go to church in the morning," Kidman said. "We'll be squeezing it in... It just centres me. It's what I do on a Sunday," according to Variety.

A Low-Key Oscars Night

The actor is set to present at this year's ceremony, which will be hosted by Conan O'Brien and held at the Dolby Theatre.

While Kidman's daughters Sunday and Faith accompanied her to the pre-Oscars dinner, she said they would not attend the awards ceremony or any after-parties. "No, it's a Sunday night," Kidman said, adding that although her daughters are currently on spring break, the family plans to keep the evening low-key. "We'll all be sort of just tucking ourselves in, go home, have a bath and go to bed," she said, before joking that she might still attend a celebration afterwards, according to Variety.

Star-Studded Pre-Oscars Dinner

The star-studded dinner also drew several notable guests from across the entertainment industry, including Kristen Stewart, Mick Jagger, Sharon Stone, Javier Bardem, Sigourney Weaver and Elle Fanning, among others.

How to Watch the Ceremony

The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 15 in Hollywood and will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu, according to Variety. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)