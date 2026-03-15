Zelensky Says Ukraine Ready To Work With Any Hungarian Leader Who Is Not Putin's Ally

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made the remarks while speaking with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The worst thing is that today's Hungarian government is spreading anti-Ukrainian sentiment among Hungarian society. This is bad for everyone. We are neighbors. It harms the economies of both countries, the post-war economy and business, trade relations, and relations between our people. When such relations between neighbors are artificially created, nothing good comes from it. We do not spread negativity, hatred, or disrespect toward the people of Hungary or the national minority who are citizens of our state. Everyone knows that. Unlike what is happening in Hungary at the initiative of the current government," Zelensky said.

He noted that, unfortunately, at the level of Hungary's leadership specific instructions have been given that fuel hostility.

"No one hides it. Informational and media hatred is everywhere. Steps such as the effective detention of our cash collectors are also part of this. There are also diplomatic relations and the messages we hear. We are not even talking about the blocking of funds for Ukraine – two years of support – or the blocking of the 20th sanctions package," Zelensky said.

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According to him, this reflects a consistent policy of Hungary's current leadership.

"They constantly look for reasons to block something and slightly support Russia," he added.

At the same time, Zelensky said he could not predict what would happen if or when Hungary's leadership changes.

"We do not influence this choice and do not want to. We are not engaged in any political technologies inside Hungary. I have heard such accusations, but there is no evidence – it is a lie. Russian political strategists are doing that. They are on Hungarian territory and are helping the current government in the election process," he said, adding that this is Hungary's internal matter and also an issue for the European Union.

"We will work with any leadership in Hungary, with anyone who wants to cooperate, live in peace with Ukraine, not block our geopolitical choice, and be good neighbors. We are ready to work in a friendly way if that person is not an ally of Putin – the leader of the aggressor state," Zelensky concluded.

On March 10, Hungary's parliament rejected Ukraine's accession to the EU, further funding for military support to Kyiv, and efforts to transform the EU into a military alliance. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also sent an open letter to Zelensky calling for the immediate reopening of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

On March 6 in Budapest, Hungarian authorities detained seven Ukrainian employees of Oschadbank who were transporting cash between Austria and Ukraine as part of regular interbank operations. The employees and damaged vehicles were later returned to Ukraine, but the money has not been returned.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine