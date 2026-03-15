Ukraine Initiates EU Entry Ban And Sanctions Against Nearly 130 Russian Commanders

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the website of the Office of the President.

“Ukraine has initiated a ban on entry to the countries of the European Union and the imposition of sanctions against nearly 130 Russian commanders involved in crimes against Ukrainians. The relevant document containing their personal data, as well as information on about 300 of their relatives, has already been submitted by our country to the European Union,” the statement reads.

It is noted that President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine is participating in joint work with the EU and that its leadership in this process is truly important.

“We must work to ensure that everyone who takes part in the war against Ukraine has no right to enter the countries of the European Union. We see that Europe is ready to support this, and I am grateful to our partners for it,” Zelensky stressed.

The document contains detailed information with personal data, including dates of birth and document numbers for each individual. The list includes Russian occupiers from long-range aviation units, the navy, and ground-based missile forces. They systematically took part in missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities and in the killing of civilians.

The press service noted that since the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion, the enemy's long-range aviation has launched more than 4,100 cruise missiles at Ukraine. Verified data confirm the involvement of 35 Russian servicemen from Russia's 44th Separate Special Purpose Aviation Regiment, the 52nd, 121st, 200th, and 182nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiments, as well as the 22nd and 326th Heavy Bomber Aviation Divisions. Information about 89 of their relatives has also been identified.

Among the crews and commanders of surface and submarine missile carriers, as well as coastal missile systems, 67 occupiers and 155 members of their families have been identified. Enemy frigates carried out about 160 missile strikes against Ukraine using more than 1,500 sea-launched cruise missiles.

In addition, there is confirmed information on 34 Russian occupiers who have access to ground-based missile systems and 92 members of their families. The 1st Missile Brigade of Russia's Southern Military District alone was involved in more than 220 missile attacks against Ukraine. Similar crimes were also committed by Russia's 12th, 26th, 40th, 64th, 92nd, 103rd, 107th, 112th, 119th, and 448th missile brigades.

“We will also work to ensure that EU sanctions are imposed on all participants in Russia's war. Each of them bears personal responsibility for the strikes on Ukraine, on our people, and on critical infrastructure. There must be a just punishment for all of this,” said Advisor – Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk.

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Overall, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has imposed sanctions on more than 300 individuals from the top military leadership, commanders of tactical and strategic units, representatives of special services and illegal armed formations, as well as occupiers involved in torture, violence, child abductions, missile launches, and cyberattacks on critical infrastructure facilities.

As reported earlier, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that centralized Ukrainian repositories already contain more than 44 terabytes of evidence related to Russian war crimes.