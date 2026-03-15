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Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Presents Review Of Events Of Last Week (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Presents Review Of Events Of Last Week (VIDEO)


2026-03-15 10:03:03
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense presented a review of the events of last week, Trend reports.

Footage:

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Trend News Agency

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