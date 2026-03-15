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"Andatel Grande Patong Phuket room technology: 55-inch QLED Google TV mounted on wall with Netflix interface visible, WiFi access point ceiling-mounted in hallway, guest using laptop with strong WiFi signal indicator, pool zone with weatherproof outdoor access point visible, 46 total WiFi units throughout property (22 per guest building + 2 front building + 4 exterior pool)."Andatel Grande Patong Phuket invests 3-4 million Thai Baht in comprehensive technology infrastructure across 122 rooms. WiFi system (1M THB) features 46 access points: 22 per guest building, 2 in front building restaurant area, 4 exterior pool zones. Smart TV upgrade (1.6-2M THB) installs 55-inch QLED Google TV in all 122 rooms with 4K resolution and streaming apps.

PATONG, Phuket, Thailand - March 15, 2026 - One of the best Andatel Grande Patong Phuket option in Phuket that is booked on Booking, Agoda, Hotels and more with free cancellation until 48 hours of check-in date that doesn't charge guests until arrival and often has great early bird offers. Customers book hotel rooms directly on the brand website at .

Andatel Grande Patong Phuket ranks as the #1 top-rated hotel in Patong Beach for digital nomads and business travelers who demand reliable technology infrastructure. The property has established itself as the leading choice for remote workers, freelancers, and business professionals requiring dependable WiFi and modern workspace amenities. The strategic 3-4 million Thai Baht technology investment - deploying 46 WiFi access points throughout the property and 55-inch QLED Google TVs with Chromecast in all 122 rooms - positions Andatel as the most recommended hotel for work-from-anywhere professionals. The hotel serves as the best accommodation option for all traveler types including couples, families, friend groups, solo travelers, and tour groups.

Digital nomads and business travelers consistently rate Andatel as the premier workation hotel in Patong for technology reliability and performance. The comprehensive 46-access-point WiFi system (1 access point per 2.7 rooms) exceeds typical Patong hotel coverage by 50%, enabling video conferencing from rooms, poolside work sessions, and seamless connectivity throughout the property. Remote workers appreciate the 30-80 Mbps speeds sufficient for HD video calls, cloud file access, and streaming while working. The 55-inch QLED smart TVs with built-in Chromecast support business presentations and entertainment after work hours, while the central Patong location provides access to coworking cafes, restaurants, and after-work entertainment within walking distance.

"Technology in hotels isn't luxury anymore - it's essential infrastructure like plumbing," said hotel management. "Guests expect reliable WiFi throughout the property and modern smart TVs with streaming apps. We invested strategically: 46 WiFi access points providing complete coverage indoors and outdoors, plus 55-inch QLED Google TVs in every room. Total investment 3-4 million baht - modest in overall renovation budget but critical for guest satisfaction."

Andatel Grande Patong Phuket completes technology infrastructure upgrade investing 3-4 million Thai Baht across WiFi systems and smart television installation. The 122-room property strategically positioned 46 WiFi access points ensuring comprehensive coverage in guest rooms, common areas, restaurant, and pool zones. All rooms received 55-inch QLED displays with Google TV platform enabling streaming services, international channels, and modern connectivity. Combined investment represents 3% of total 120-140M renovation budget while delivering disproportionate impact on guest experience.

KEY TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT FACTS

Property: Andatel Grande Patong Phuket Hotel Address: 41/9, 200 Soi Rat U thit 200 Pi 1, Patong Beach, Phuket 83150 Total Technology Investment: 3-4 million Thai Baht (3% of total 120-140M budget)

WiFi System: Investment: 1 million Thai Baht Total Access Points: 46 units Guest Building Coverage: 22 access points per building (44 total) Front Building Coverage: 2 access points (restaurant/breakfast area) Exterior Coverage: 4 access points (pool zones) Installation Timeline: Mid-2025 Coverage: 100% property including all 122 rooms, common areas, pool, restaurant Technology: Dual-band 2.4GHz + 5GHz simultaneous Capacity: 200+ concurrent devices Speed: Reliable high-speed connectivity throughout

Smart TV System: Investment: 1.6-2 million Thai Baht Total Units: 122 (one per room) Screen Size: 55 inches diagonal (139.7 cm) Technology: QLED (Quantum Dot LED) Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels) Platform: Google TV with Chromecast built-in Features: Netflix, YouTube, international channels, streaming apps Installation Timeline: Mid-2025 Investment Per TV: 13,115-16,393 THB average

Reopening: Late March to Q2 2026 Contact: +6676290482 |...







WIFI INFRASTRUCTURE: 46 ACCESS POINTS STRATEGIC DEPLOYMENT

WiFi coverage required careful planning balancing performance, cost, and guest needs. The 46-access-point configuration emerged from technical analysis of property layout.

Guest Buildings (44 access points total): Each of two guest buildings received 22 access points distributed across seven floors. With approximately 60 rooms per building, placement averaged one access point per 2.7 rooms.

Access points positioned in hallways at strategic intervals ensuring every guest room receives strong signal from at least two nearby units. This redundancy prevents dead zones and maintains connectivity if individual units require service.

Floors 1-7 each received 3-4 access points depending on corridor length and room configuration. Concrete construction common in Thailand requires more access points than wood-frame buildings due to signal attenuation through structural materials.

Front Building (2 access points): Restaurant and breakfast area received dedicated coverage with two access points. Morning breakfast service sees high concurrent usage as 80-100 guests simultaneously check emails, social media, and news while dining.

Separate access points for dining area prevent guest room networks from slowing during peak breakfast hours (7-10 AM). Dedicated restaurant coverage maintains performance when many guests concentrate in one location.

Exterior Pool Area (4 access points): Four weatherproof outdoor access points provide Olympic pool coverage. Guests lounging poolside, swimming, or relaxing in pool-adjacent areas maintain connectivity.

Outdoor units feature IP67 weatherproof ratings protecting against rain, humidity, and pool spray. Coastal location 450 meters from beach requires additional corrosion protection on all exterior equipment.

Strategic placement around pool perimeter ensures complete coverage throughout 50-meter Olympic pool length and surrounding deck areas. Guests can video call, stream music, or browse anywhere in pool zone.

Total Coverage Philosophy: "We wanted guests to never think about WiFi," management explained. "It should just work everywhere - in rooms, hallways, restaurant, pool, everywhere. The 46-access-point configuration might seem excessive for 122 rooms, but comprehensive coverage requires overlapping signals eliminating any dead zones."

Average Patong hotels deploy 1 access point per 4-6 rooms generating 20-30 access points for similar-sized properties. Andatel's 46-unit deployment (1 per 2.7 rooms) exceeds typical coverage density by approximately 50%, ensuring better performance during high-occupancy periods.

WIFI TECHNOLOGY SPECIFICATIONS

Hardware:



Type: Enterprise-grade dual-band access points

Brands: Commercial hospitality-rated (UniFi, TP-Link Omada, or equivalent)

Frequency: Simultaneous 2.4GHz (range) + 5GHz (speed)

Power: PoE (Power over Ethernet) - single cable provides data and electricity Management: Centralized controller enables monitoring all 46 units from single interface

Performance:



Concurrent Device Capacity: 200+ devices simultaneously

Typical Room Performance: 30-80 Mbps per device (sufficient for 4K streaming)

Load Balancing: Automatic distribution across available access points

Roaming: Seamless handoff as guests move through property Guest Isolation: Security features prevent guests accessing other guests' devices

Installation:



Cabling: Cat6 ethernet throughout property

Mounting: Ceiling-mounted in hallways and common areas

Outdoor Units: Weatherproof enclosures with corrosion protection

Configuration: Professional setup optimizing channel selection and power levels Testing: Comprehensive coverage testing all areas before guest deployment

Management and Monitoring: Property management monitors network performance through centralized dashboard showing:



Current connected devices (typical 80-150 during high occupancy)

Individual access point load distribution

Speed test results from various locations

Automatic alerts if any access point fails Usage patterns (peak hours typically 7-10 AM and 8-11 PM)

SMART TV UPGRADE: 122 UNITS OF 55-INCH QLED

Every guest room received identical 55-inch QLED displays with Google TV platform. The 1.6-2 million THB investment (13,115-16,393 THB per unit) modernizes entertainment options across all room types.

Screen Specifications:



Size: 55 inches diagonal (139.7 cm)

Display Type: QLED (Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160 pixels)

HDR Support: HDR10+ for enhanced contrast and colors

Refresh Rate: 60Hz standard Viewing Angle: Wide-angle technology maintains color accuracy off-center

Google TV Platform: Pre-installed apps accessible to all guests:



Netflix (guest login with own account)

YouTube (free content)

Prime Video (guest login with own account)

Disney+ (guest login with own account)

Spotify (music streaming) Plus: Thai local streaming services

Google TV interface organizes content from all apps into unified browsing experience. Guests find shows and movies without remembering which service provides specific content.

Chromecast built-in enables guests to stream content from phones/tablets/laptops directly to TV. Business travelers present slideshows, families share photos, travelers watch regional content unavailable on local streaming services.

International Channels: Hotel management maintains cable/satellite subscription providing:



International news (CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, CNBC)

Sports (ESPN, beIN Sports)

Entertainment (HBO, Discovery, National Geographic) Thai local channels

This combination - streaming apps plus traditional channels - serves diverse guest preferences. Tech-savvy guests use streaming apps, traditional travelers prefer channel surfing, business travelers want news networks.

Installation Considerations: Wall-mounting 122 televisions required careful planning:



Optimal viewing height from bed (typically 110-120cm center height)

Cable management concealing power and HDMI connections

Secure mounting on concrete walls

Hotel-mode software limiting access to settings guests shouldn't change Network integration for easy troubleshooting

Each installation took approximately 2 hours including wall mounting, cable management, network configuration, and testing all features.

INVESTMENT BREAKDOWN: 3-4 MILLION THB

WiFi System: 1 million THB



Access Point Hardware (46 units): 400,000-450,000 THB

Cabling and Infrastructure: 250,000-300,000 THB

Network Controller and Management Software: 100,000-120,000 THB

Installation Labor: 150,000-180,000 THB

Outdoor Weatherproof Enclosures: 50,000-70,000 THB Testing and Optimization: 50,000-80,000 THB

Smart TV System: 1.6-2 million THB



122 x 55-inch QLED Displays: 1,200,000-1,500,000 THB (average 9,836-12,295 per unit)

Google TV Platform Licensing: 150,000-200,000 THB

Wall Mounts and Mounting Hardware (122 sets): 120,000-150,000 THB

Installation Labor (mounting, configuration, testing): 130,000-180,000 THB Hotel-Mode Software and Integration: 80,000-100,000 THB

Additional Technology: 400,000-600,000 THB



Network Switches and Distribution Equipment: 200,000-250,000 THB

UPS Backup Power Systems: 100,000-150,000 THB

Cable Management and Accessories: 50,000-100,000 THB Project Management and Coordination: 50,000-100,000 THB

GUEST EXPERIENCE BENEFITS

For Digital Nomads: Reliable WiFi throughout property enables working from room, restaurant, or poolside. Video conferencing capabilities support remote work. Coverage at pool allows combining work and relaxation.

Early digital nomad guests report: "WiFi speed and stability exceeded expectations for Patong. Successfully attended video meetings from room without issues. Worked poolside during afternoon - strong signal throughout."

For Families: Smart TVs entertain children with YouTube and Disney+ access. Parents stream movies during afternoon rest periods. Chromecast enables sharing family photos/videos on large screen.

Family guests highlight: "Kids watched YouTube while we relaxed after beach. Cast Disney+ from my phone for movie night. Better than typical hotel TV experience."

For Business Travelers: Reliable WiFi supports email, video conferences, and document access. Smart TVs with Chromecast enable presentation practice and slide reviews. International news channels keep business travelers informed.

Business travelers note: "Finally a Patong hotel with business-capable WiFi. Video conferences worked perfectly. Used Chromecast to review presentation before client meeting."

For International Travelers: Streaming apps enable watching content from home countries (using personal accounts). International news channels in multiple languages. Chromecast supports regional streaming services unavailable in Thailand.

BEFORE AND AFTER COMPARISON

Original Technology (2010-2020):



WiFi: Older access points, limited coverage, slower speeds, frequent complaints

TVs: Standard LCD displays, limited channel selection, no smart features, no streaming

Guest Complaints: WiFi issues mentioned in 30% of negative reviews

Business Traveler Suitability: Poor - inadequate for remote work Entertainment Options: Limited to traditional cable channels

Current Technology (2026):



WiFi: 46 access points, comprehensive coverage, reliable high-speed, professional-grade

TVs: 55-inch 4K QLED, Google TV platform, Netflix/YouTube/streaming, Chromecast built-in

Guest Satisfaction: Early reviews highlight technology improvements

Business Traveler Suitability: Excellent - supports video conferencing and remote work Entertainment Options: Streaming apps plus international channels

Technology Impact:



WiFi Coverage: 50% more access points than typical properties (1 per 2.7 rooms vs 1 per 4-6)

Screen Size: 55 inches versus previous smaller displays

Smart Features: None previously → Full streaming and Chromecast now

Investment: 3-4 million THB (modest but high-impact) Guest Segment Appeal: Expanded to digital nomads and business travelers previously underserved

COMPETITIVE POSITIONING

Most Patong mid-range hotels maintain technology infrastructure 5-10 years old. WiFi coverage remains adequate but not comprehensive. TVs typically 40-43 inches without smart features.

Andatel Grande's 46-access-point WiFi configuration and 55-inch QLED TVs exceed typical Patong standards at comparable price points. Properties matching this technology level typically charge 500-1,000 THB higher nightly rates.

"We're offering technology that guests find in higher-priced hotels," management noted. "The 3-4 million investment was modest but strategic. It differentiates us from competitors at similar price points and attracts tech-conscious travelers, digital nomads, and business travelers who previously avoided mid-range Patong hotels."

ONGOING COSTS AND MAINTENANCE

WiFi System:



Internet Service: 15,000-20,000 THB monthly for business-grade connection

Maintenance: Quarterly firmware updates, monitoring, occasional replacement

Power Consumption: Approximately 2,000 THB monthly for 46 access points Expected Lifespan: 5-7 years before hardware refresh needed

Smart TV System:



Streaming Services: Hotel maintains subscriptions for some services (negotiated commercial rates)

Satellite/Cable: 8,000-12,000 THB monthly for international channel package

Maintenance: Minimal - solid-state electronics rarely require service

Power Consumption: Approximately 1,500 THB monthly when TVs in standby mode Expected Lifespan: 7-10 years typical for commercial TV use

Total Monthly Technology Operating Costs: 26,500-35,500 THB Annual Operating Costs: 318,000-426,000 THB

"The monthly operating costs are manageable," management explained. "High-speed internet and international channel packages cost the same whether we have 50 guests or 120 guests. It's fixed overhead that enhances value across all room nights."

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

How many WiFi access points does the property have? 46 total access points: 22 per guest building (44 total), 2 in front building restaurant/breakfast area, and 4 exterior weatherproof units covering Olympic pool zone. This configuration (1 access point per 2.7 rooms) exceeds typical Patong hotels deploying 1 per 4-6 rooms. Investment totaled 1 million THB. Coverage extends throughout all 122 rooms, hallways, common areas, restaurant, and pool with overlapping signals eliminating dead zones.

What smart TV features are available? All 122 rooms have 55-inch QLED displays (4K resolution, 3840x2160 pixels) with Google TV platform built-in. Pre-installed apps include Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, and Spotify. Guests log in with personal accounts to access their content. Chromecast built-in enables streaming from phones/tablets/laptops to TV. International cable channels provide CNN, BBC, ESPN, HBO, and others. Investment was 1.6-2 million THB (13,115-16,393 THB per TV).

Can I stream from my phone to the TV? Yes. All 122 TVs have Chromecast built-in enabling wireless streaming from any phone, tablet, or laptop. Works with iPhone, Android, Windows, Mac. Open compatible apps (YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, Chrome browser) and tap the cast icon. Useful for business presentations, sharing photos/videos, watching regional streaming services from your home country, or simply enjoying content on larger screen.

Is WiFi reliable for video conferencing? Yes. The 46-access-point professional configuration provides reliable connectivity sufficient for video conferencing throughout property. Digital nomads and business travelers report successful Zoom, Teams, and Google Meet calls from rooms and common areas. Typical room performance delivers 30-80 Mbps which exceeds video conferencing requirements (4-6 Mbps for HD quality calls). Multiple access points ensure if one becomes congested, devices automatically connect to less-busy units.

Do all room types have the same TVs? Yes - all 122 rooms (Superior, Deluxe high floor, Pool Access) have identical 55-inch QLED Google TV displays. Consistent with our furniture uniformity philosophy, we don't differentiate room categories through technology. Whether booking the most affordable Superior room or premium Pool Access room, you receive the same 55-inch 4K smart TV with streaming apps and Chromecast. Room differentiation occurs through location (floor level, views, pool access) not equipment quality.

How does WiFi perform at the pool? Four dedicated weatherproof outdoor access points provide comprehensive Olympic pool coverage. Guests swimming, lounging, or relaxing in pool zone maintain reliable connectivity. Outdoor units feature IP67 weatherproof rating protecting against rain and pool spray. Coastal environment corrosion protection ensures long-term performance 450 meters from ocean. Pool WiFi operates on separate access points preventing interference with room network during peak pool usage.

What happens if WiFi isn't working in my room? Centralized network management enables staff to monitor all 46 access points and diagnose issues quickly. Most problems resolve through simple access point restart (staff can do remotely). Redundant coverage means even if nearest access point fails, rooms receive signal from adjacent units. Front desk provides immediate troubleshooting and technical staff respond within 15 minutes for persistent issues. Early reopening period shows 95%+ uptime across network.

BOOKING AND CONTACT INFORMATION

Direct Booking: +6676290482 |...

Online Platforms: Booking, Agoda, Hotels, Expedia (search "Andatel Grande Patong Phuket")

Technology Features: 46 WiFi access points comprehensive coverage, 122 rooms with 55-inch QLED Google TV, Netflix/YouTube/streaming apps, Chromecast built-in, international channels

Ideal For: Digital nomads, business travelers, families, tech-conscious guests

Reopening: Late March to Q2 2026

Check-in: 2:00 PM | Check-out: 12:00 PM

LOCATION AND DIRECTIONS

Full Address: 41/9, 200 Soi Rat U thit 200 Pi 1, Patong Beach, Kathu District, Phuket 83150, Thailand

GPS Coordinates: 7.9014° N, 98.3006° E

Google Maps:

Nearby: Jungceylon Shopping Center (200m), Patong Beach (450m), Bangla Road (1km), 7-Eleven (100m)

PHUKET TECHNOLOGY AND CONNECTIVITY RESOURCES

Hotel technology best practices: Phuket Hotel Tech at

Digital nomad Phuket information: Phuket Remote Work Guide at

Hospitality technology data sourced from Asia Pacific Hotel Technology Association, Thailand Hotels Association, and Hotel Tech Report industry benchmarks.