Labour Ministry Announces Three-Day Eid Al-Fitr Holiday For Private Sector
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour has announced the Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector employees.
In a statement, the Ministry stated that the private sector employees will be granted a three-day paid holiday for Eid al-Fitr.Read Also
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"Should work requirements necessitate that employees work during this period, the provisions related to overtime hours and associated allowances, as outlined in Article (74) of the Labour Law, will apply," the Ministry added.
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