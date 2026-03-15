Labour Ministry Announces Three-Day Eid Al-Fitr Holiday For Private Sector

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour has announced the Eid al-Fitr holiday for private sector employees.

In a statement, the Ministry stated that the private sector employees will be granted a three-day paid holiday for Eid al-Fitr.

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"Should work requirements necessitate that employees work during this period, the provisions related to overtime hours and associated allowances, as outlined in Article (74) of the Labour Law, will apply," the Ministry added.