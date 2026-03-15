YSRCP Demands Action Against TDP MP For Taking Drugs

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, March 15 (IANS) YSR Congress Party has demanded that Andhra Pradesh's ruling Telugu Desam Party sack Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Yadav for allegedly taking drugs at a rave party.

Former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu told the media here on Sunday that Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu should sack his MP after testing positive for taking drugs at a party held in Hyderabad.

Terming TDP as 'Telugu Drugs Party', he alleged that liquor and drugs are freely available in the State. He remarked that the MP has shown his true colours.

It is for Chandrababu to take action, or it remains to be seen whether he activates his hotline with his Telangana counterpart to pull the MP out of the case, said Sudhakarbabu.

He claimed that Chandrababu Naidu, though in coalition with Jana Sena and BJP, has an active hotline channel with Congress leadership, which he has used to sabotage the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation project, and now it remains to be seen what he does with the MP.

The MP is the son of a former TTD Chairman, and his taking drugs and being at the scene where bullets were fired defines his character, said the YSRCP leader.

YSRCP spokesperson Konda Rajeev Gandhi said it is deeply shocking and disgusting to see reports that TDP MP Mahesh Yadav was caught in a drug-related case during a police raid at a farmhouse in Moinabad.

He said the incident exposes the hypocrisy of Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh, who loudly campaign“Say No to Drugs Bro” while claiming drug use is under control. He noted that the MP comes from a family close to Chandrababu Naidu, with his father being the current Mydukur MLA and former TTD Chairman, and that the MP is close to Nara Lokes.

Gandhi said the coalition's record from harassment allegations against a Jana Sena MLA to drug cases and other scandals has become its defining feature.