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Trump Says Deal with Iran is Not Ready
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he is not yet willing to finalize a deal with Iran aimed at resolving the escalating conflict in the Middle East. He emphasized that the terms of any potential agreement “aren’t good enough yet” and did not elaborate on the specific requirements of such a deal.
“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he told NBC News in a phone interview. Trump added that a key element of any agreement would likely involve a commitment from Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.
The former president expressed surprise over Iran’s retaliatory strikes on other nations following US-Israeli military actions and described American attacks on Kharg Island as having “totally demolished” most of the island’s military facilities. He also said, “we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”
In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump noted that “many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States, to keep the Strait open and safe.” He mentioned China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom as possible participants.
Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said it remains uncertain whether Iran has placed mines there. “We’re going to be sweeping the strait very strongly, and we believe we’ll be joined by other countries,” he added, without confirming whether the US Navy would escort commercial vessels, stating only that “it’s possible
“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he told NBC News in a phone interview. Trump added that a key element of any agreement would likely involve a commitment from Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions.
The former president expressed surprise over Iran’s retaliatory strikes on other nations following US-Israeli military actions and described American attacks on Kharg Island as having “totally demolished” most of the island’s military facilities. He also said, “we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”
In a separate post on Truth Social, Trump noted that “many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States, to keep the Strait open and safe.” He mentioned China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom as possible participants.
Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said it remains uncertain whether Iran has placed mines there. “We’re going to be sweeping the strait very strongly, and we believe we’ll be joined by other countries,” he added, without confirming whether the US Navy would escort commercial vessels, stating only that “it’s possible
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