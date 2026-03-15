Egypt Voices Solidarity With Kuwait, Bahrain Amid Rising Regional Tensions

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egypt's Foreign Minister has held separate phone calls with his counterparts in Kuwait and Bahrain to discuss rapidly evolving security developments and the implications of military escalation in the region.

In a statement released on Sunday, Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty spoke with Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani about the security situation and its potential impact on regional stability.

During the calls, Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's "full solidarity and support" for both Kuwait and Bahrain in confronting current regional challenges. He also condemned attacks targeting the security and stability of Gulf states, describing them as unacceptable.

According to the statement, Egypt stressed that there can be no justification for violations that breach international law and threaten regional peace and security.

The ministers also discussed the direct consequences of the ongoing military escalation on air navigation and logistical arrangements across the region.

Abdelatty warned of the potentially severe consequences if tensions continue to rise, cautioning that further escalation could push the region towards a wider conflict.

The Egyptian minister called for an immediate halt to military escalation and urged all sides to prioritize diplomacy and dialogue. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening mechanisms of joint Arab action to provide effective protection for Arab national security.

The discussions further highlighted the need for the international community to intensify efforts to reduce tensions and press for an immediate cessation of hostilities, amid fears the conflict could expand further.