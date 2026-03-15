Parliamentary Committee Reviews Climate Commitments, NDC Implementation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra) – The Lower House of Parliament's Environment and Climate Committee on Sunday discussed the implementation of Jordan's Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) document during a meeting chaired by MP Jihad Abawi.The meeting, held in cooperation with the Westminster Foundation for Democracy, was attended by Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman, Secretary-General of the ministry Omar Arabiyat, President of the Federation of Environmental Societies Omar Shoushan, and Director of the foundation's office Rana Qawar, along with representatives of relevant institutions and climate experts.Abawi underlined the committee's commitment to the NDC, describing it as the national framework guiding the Kingdom's obligations in addressing climate change, including emissions mitigation and climate adaptation.He highlighted the importance of strengthening Parliament's legislative and oversight roles in monitoring the implementation of the document's objectives and ensuring alignment with national priorities.Abawi also called for developing a supportive legislative environment for climate action, enhancing coordination among relevant institutions, and closely monitoring the implementation of programs and initiatives stemming from the document, while assessing the actual impact of related projects to ensure tangible results.For his part, Suleiman presented an overview of the NDC, noting that Jordan continues to advance its climate commitments, including raising its emissions reduction target to 31 percent by 2030. He explained that 5 percent of this target will be financed through domestic resources, while 26 percent remains contingent on international support.The minister said the ministry is working to monitor the implementation of projects and initiatives linked to the NDC to ensure measurable environmental impact and support national efforts in renewable energy expansion and climate adaptation.He added that this includes establishing clear performance indicators, monitoring funding streams and field projects, and strengthening coordination between government entities and civil society organizations to ensure effective implementation and transparent evaluation of results.Suleiman also noted that Jordan continues to address the observations and inquiries raised by lawmakers while monitoring the environmental and social impact of the NDC to ensure alignment with national strategies and the achievement of targeted outcomes.For her part, Qawar highlighted the importance of cooperation between Parliament and international and local institutions to advance climate action, stressing the need to engage civil society and youth in monitoring the implementation of the national document to enhance sustainability and raise environmental awareness.Shoushan, meanwhile, underlined the key role of environmental associations in supporting government and parliamentary efforts, calling for stronger public-private partnerships to accelerate the implementation of climate projects and deliver tangible environmental outcomes.During the meeting, MPs Abdulhadi Buraizat, Adnan Mashouqa, Omar Bani Khaled, Hussein Krishan and Hussein Tarawneh raised questions regarding mechanisms for updating the NDC, sources of funding, and progress made in implementing national climate commitments. They stressed the need for clear indicators and performance benchmarks to ensure transparency and accountability.