Jordan Launches Review Of Government Service Centers Network

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra) -- Minister of State for Public Sector Development Badria Balbisi on Sunday announced the launch of a project to assess the efficiency and geographic distribution of government service centers, as part of the Government Services and Procedures component under the second executive program for the Public Sector Modernization Roadmap (2026-2029).Speaking at the launch event at the Prime Ministry, Balbisi said the project is designed to modernize the service centers network in line with digital transformation, while keeping citizens at the center of service delivery.She said the initiative will enable the government to make evidence-based decisions on which centers should be maintained, upgraded, merged, or reassessed, and how they should be redistributed geographically to improve service quality, expand access, and enhance operational efficiency.The project will evaluate the current network based on geographic coverage, usage levels, and integration with digital channels. It will also produce an optimized service map aimed at ensuring fair access, reducing operational costs, supporting future planning, and improving the business environment.Balbisi said the initiative will cover more than 100 government entities and over 1,100 service centers, while also introducing standardized tools for data collection and analysis and strengthening institutional capacity to sustain the evaluation model over the long term.She noted that despite the expansion of digital government services, some services still require in-person delivery. In this context, she stressed the importance of a multi-channel model that integrates digital platforms with physical service centers, allowing citizens to access services through the channel best suited to their needs.Balbisi described the project as a strategic step toward a more modern, transparent, and responsive public administration, aligned with His Majesty King Abdullah II's vision for public sector modernization and improved service delivery across the Kingdom's governorates.During the launch, officials and experts briefed attendees on the project's evaluation methodology, data collection mechanisms, and the measures needed to improve the efficiency of service centers and optimize their geographic distribution.