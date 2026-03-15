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ASE Trades JD6.2M, Ending Flat


2026-03-15 09:03:35
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, March 15 (Petra) -- Total trading volume on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) reached JD6.2 million on Sunday, with 1.7 million shares changing hands through 1,858 transactions.
The ASE general share price index closed unchanged at 3,658 points.
The services sector index rose 0.35 percent, while the financial sector index fell 0.14 percent and the industrial sector index edged down 0.01 percent.
Of the 83 listed companies traded, 24 posted gains, while 27 closed lower compared with their previous closing prices.

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Jordan News Agency

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