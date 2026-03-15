Parliamentary Committee Launches National Dialogue On Social Security Law Amendments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra) – The Parliamentary Committee on Labor, Social Development, and Population, chaired by MP Andre Hawari, has begun national dialogue sessions to discuss the draft amendment to the Social Security Law of 2026. The initiative aims to broaden consultations with economic and social sectors and gather stakeholder input on the draft's provisions.The first session, partly chaired by Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Mazen Qadi, involved a meeting with the Jordan Chamber of Industry and the Amman Chamber of Industry.The meeting was attended by the Vice President of the Jordan Chamber of Industry, Mohammad Jitan, and several board members from both chambers. Discussions focused on key issues in the draft law and its implications for the industrial sector and the labor market.Hawari emphasized that the dialogue reflects the committee's recognition of the Social Security Law's broad impact on citizens, workers, and employers. He underlined the importance of considering diverse economic and social perspectives to ensure thorough and responsible legislative review.He added that stakeholder input will enhance understanding of the draft's provisions and improve legislative quality, noting that dialogue with economic sectors is essential for achieving a balanced law that ensures fairness for subscribers and strengthens the sustainability of the Social Security Corporation.Hawari also stressed the value of the industrial sector's experience and perspective in the discussion, highlighting the sector as a major driver of employment in Jordan and a key contributor to economic decision-making.Attending MPs underscored the need to broaden participation in reviewing the draft law, calling for input from productive sectors, unions, and other relevant stakeholders as essential partners in formulating social protection policies.Mohammad Jitan said the Chambers of Industry view the draft law through a comprehensive national and economic lens. He emphasized the importance of sustaining the Social Security Corporation, which serves as a safety net for workers across sectors, and of maintaining a balanced relationship between the government, workers, and employers to ensure labor market stability.He noted that the chambers conducted a detailed review of the draft and proposed observations on governance and management of the Social Security Corporation, compliance fees for economic establishments, labor market considerations, and employment-related provisions. Several articles were identified for review and amendment to ensure alignment and integration with existing legal frameworks.Key points raised by the Chambers of Industry included the administrative structure of the Social Security Corporation, formation and remuneration of its Board of Directors, and the structure of the Insurance and Investment Councils. They also addressed employer contributions, maternity leave, unemployment benefits, the retirement age, and the implementation of a graduated fine system for noncompliance.The chambers emphasized principles to guide social security reform, including financial and economic sustainability, labor market impact, gradual legislative reform, strengthened corporate governance, transparency in fund management and investment, enhanced public confidence in the system, and development of alternative social protection mechanisms.Technical experts Musa Subaihi, Saleh Saadi, and Idris Khamash provided detailed explanations of the proposed amendments, reviewing their insurance and economic implications, and highlighted the importance of achieving a balanced framework that preserves the rights of all parties and ensures fairness and sustainability.