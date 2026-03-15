KP Local Representatives End Four-Year Term As Funds Largely Unreleased

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

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Local government representatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will complete their four-year term today and return home. However, during these four years, although billions of rupees were allocated for local governments, only a negligible amount of funds was actually released.

According to documents from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, a total of Rs156.40 billion was allocated for local governments over the four-year period, but only Rs3.60 billion was released.

In the 2021–22 fiscal year, Rs15 billion was allocated for settled districts, out of which Rs2.40 billion was released. Meanwhile, Rs2.40 billion was allocated for the tribal districts, but not a single rupee was released.

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Similarly, in the 2022–23 fiscal year, Rs37 billion was allocated for settled districts, of which only Rs1.20 billion was released. For tribal districts, Rs4 billion was allocated, but again, not a single rupee was released.

For the 2023–24 fiscal year, Rs17.20 billion was allocated for settled districts and Rs5.20 billion for tribal districts, but none of the funds were released.

Likewise, in the 2024–25 fiscal year, Rs24 billion was allocated for settled districts and Rs6 billion for tribal districts, but these funds were also not released.

According to the document, in the 2025–26 fiscal year, Rs39 billion was allocated for settled districts and Rs6.60 billion for tribal districts, yet the year also passed without the release of development funds.

Representatives elected in the first phase of the local government elections will complete their term today, while those elected in the second phase will complete their tenure in June.