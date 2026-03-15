Ukraine Border Guard Chief Visits Combat Units Defending Border With Russia In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the border agency's press service, Ukrinform reports.

"Vavryniuk visited combat units defending the state border with the Russian Federation within the Sumy region. During his visit, he and unit commanders discussed the current situation in the areas where combat tasks are being carried out, particularly in sectors where the enemy is attempting to expand its zone of control along the state border," the statement said.

Commanders reported that after suffering losses, Russian forces are regrouping, actively conducting aerial reconnaissance, and continuing attempts to attack Ukrainian positions with assault groups in order to identify weak points for further advance.

At the same time, border guard units – using available artillery assets and unmanned systems and cooperating with other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces – are delivering fire strikes against the enemy, including on approaches to the state border.

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The units also stressed that intelligence obtained is promptly transferred to military command authorities, allowing them to respond quickly to enemy actions, inflict losses, and prevent Russian forces from building up their strength.

"Today the enemy is trying to push us in many sectors, and the Sumy sector is no exception. However, together with the Defense Forces you are giving the enemy a worthy response and preventing the occupiers from advancing further. This is, first and foremost, thanks to your courage," Vavryniuk told the border guards.

During the trip, he reviewed the needs of border guard detachments to ensure they receive the necessary resources to effectively carry out defense tasks.

Vavryniuk also commended the high level of mission performance by personnel of the 5th and 15th Border Guard Detachments, which are directly involved in defending this section of the border. He presented state and departmental awards to service members for their dedicated service.

In addition, Vavryniuk held a working meeting with the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration and leaders of military command bodies and partner structures. The participants discussed the current security situation in the region, cooperation between local authorities and the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and efforts to strengthen capabilities for striking Russian forces.

On January 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Serhii Deineko as head of the State Border Guard Service and appointed Vavryniuk, previously the agency's first deputy head, as acting chief.