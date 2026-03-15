Selvaraghavan-Starrer 'Manithan Deivamagalam' To Hit Screens On April 10

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 15 (IANS) The makers of director Dennis Manjunath's eagerly awaited film 'Manithan Deivamagalam', featuring well known director and actor Selvaraghavan in the lead, on Sunday announced that their film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year.

Vyom Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

It wrote, "For his village. For justice. For his people. #ManithanDeivamagalam Releasing worldwide in theatres on April-10. Tamil Nadu Theatrical Release by @SakthiFilmFctry @sakthivelan_b @selvaraghavan @dennisfilmzone @VyomEntOfficial @saregamasouth #VijayaSathish @KusheeRavi."

It may be recalled that actor Dhanush had released the teaser of the film on the occasion of Selvaraghavan's birthday recently. Dhanush, while releasing the teaser, had said, "Happy Birthday my brother and mentor @selvaraghavan sir. Glad to unveil the #ManithanDeivamagalam Teaser. Wishing the team all the very best."

The 70-second teaser showcased a proficient presentation by director Dennis Manjunath, featuring a voiceover conversation between a little girl, a teacher, and Selvaraghavan, accompanied by striking visuals that introduced the film's key characters.

'Manithan Deivamagalam' has been written and directed by Dennis Manjunath and produced by Vijaya Sathish and RS Sathish under the banner of Vyom Entertainments.

The film features an ensemble cast including Selvaraghavan, Kushee Ravi, RS Sathish, Kousalya, Mime Gopi, YG Mahendra, Lirthika, Salem Deepak, Sudha, Jothikannan and others.

The teaser's impact was further elevated by AK Prriyan's musical score. Editor Deepak S's crisp cuts and cinematographer Ravi Varma K's striking visuals added to the teaser's impressive presentation.

Sources close to the unit of the film had told IANS earlier that the story was set in a village embraced by nature and peace.

"A devastating tragedy unsettles this peaceful village's harmony and draws the protagonist into its turmoil. In his quest to save his people, the choices he makes transform him into the deity of the land," a source had informed while explaining the inspiration behind the film's title.

Producer Vijaya Sathish had said that 'Manithan Deivamagalam' would explore faith, sacrifice, and the spiritual bond between a land and its people. "We can't wait to present more very soon. Heartfelt thanks to our cast, crew, and supporters who have stood by us from day one," the producer had said at the time of the announcement of the film's title.

-- IANS

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