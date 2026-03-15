JK Bose Trophy: Rishabh Singh's Ton Puts North Zone On Brink Of Title

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): North Zone moved closer to the title with another dominant performance on Day 2 of the JK Bose Inter-Zonal T20 Cricket Trophy, defeating South Zone in a commanding fashion with Rishabh Singh starring with an unbeaten century at the Roshanara Cricket Ground on Sunday, according to a release. The tournament is being played as part of the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Sports Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) National Convention in New Delhi.

North Zone vs South Zone

In the first match of the day, at the Roshanara Cricket Ground, North Zone registered an emphatic 10-wicket victory over South Zone. Batting first, South Zone posted a competitive 187 for 4 in their 20 overs, with Shiva Krishna scoring 89 and VL Sashank adding 50. In reply, North Zone chased down the target comfortably, reaching 188 without loss in 18.2 overs. Rishabh Singh smashed a superb unbeaten 100 off 54 balls, while captain Akash Rawal made 38 before retiring hurt, and Amit remained unbeaten on 33 as North sealed a dominant win.

West Zone vs East Zone

In the second match at the Delhi Police Ground, West Zone defeated East Zone convincingly. Batting first, East posted 132 for 7 in their 20 overs, with Sandeep Mishra scoring 37 and Sakal Sandha making 35. Devendra Pandey picked up two wickets for West. West Zone chased down the target in 12.2 overs without losing a wicket. Taus Rizvi struck an unbeaten 58 while Devendra Pandey made 50 not out as the pair guided West to 133 for no loss.

North Zone will now face East Zone tomorrow, and a win in that match will seal the trophy.

Brief Scores

South Zone 187/4 (20 overs): Shiva Krishna 89, VL Sashank 50; North Zone 188/0 (18.2 overs): Rishabh Singh 100*, Akash Rawal 38 (retired hurt), Amit 33*. North won by 10 wickets. East Zone 132/7 (20 overs): Sandeep Mishra 37, Sakal Sandha 35; Devendra Pandey 2/16. West Zone 133/0 (12.2 overs): Taus Rizvi 58, Devendra Pandey 50*. West won by 10 wickets. (ANI)

Table Tennis Team Event

Meanwhile, in the table tennis team event at Roshanara Club, DSJA-1 and SJAM-1 advanced to the final after winning their respective matches. DSJA-1, comprising Kushan Sarkar, Bharat Sharma and Norris Pritam, defeated the Sports Writers Association of Bengaluru (SWAB-1), while SJAM-1 -- Amol Karhadkar, Ashwin Ferro and Akush Dhavre -- overcame the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists Association (TNSJA-1) on Saturday. The two teams will meet in the final on Monday at the same venue.

Felicitation Ceremony

Earlier in the day, former BCCI President C.K. Khanna and former DDCA vice-president Shashi Khanna were felicitated by the DSJA President Abhishek Tripathi at Roshanara Club during the convention proceedings.

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