UP: Minor Girl Falls Ill After Consuming Cough Syrup In Raebareli

A minor girl fell ill after allegedly consuming cough syrup purchased from a local medical store in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli district, prompting her family to rush her to a nearby government hospital for treatment.

Girl's Condition Stable, Says Doctor

According to officials at the District Hospital, the child was brought to the emergency department after her health suddenly deteriorated following the alleged consumption of the medicine.

Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) at the District Hospital, Dr Vaibhav Shukla, said that the girl was admitted after her family reported that she had taken cough syrup and subsequently fell ill. "A family brought their child saying that she had consumed cough syrup and fell ill. We have provided her with primary treatment, and her condition remains stable," Dr Shukla said.

Further details are awaited.

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