Hyderabad Drug Bust: Congress MP Dares KTR To Take Blood Test

Congress Challenges KTR Amid Drug Bust Controversy

Amid the controversy that erupted over a drug party case in a Hyderabad farmhouse, Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav on Sunday targeted BRS leader KT Rama Rao, challenging him to undergo a blood test to prove he has no connection with the alleged drug network, while stating that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is concerned about the growing drug menace in the state.

Details of the Farmhouse Raid

Speaking to ANI, Yadav alleged links between leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the drug party, claiming that narcotics and a revolver were seized during the operation "Yesterday evening, the Eagle team, which addresses drug-related issues in the state, conducted a raid at the farmhouse of Pilot Rohit, a BRS leader. During the operation, the team seized several drug samples and also discovered a revolver, which was fired by some of the individuals present... Interestingly, a young parliamentarian from TDP, Mahesh, was at the scene. It was also revealed that KTR and his colleagues were supposed to attend a dinner at the farmhouse after the meeting, but they were unable to make it. This incident highlights that the drug mafia in Telangana is still under the control of KTR and his associates... KT Rama Rao should voluntarily undergo a blood test to demonstrate whether he is involved in such activities... Our Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, is deeply concerned about the drug problem in Telangana... This issue stems from the previous government's leaders, who were complicit in such activities, making drugs easily available and exposing schoolchildren to them," the Congress MP said.

Police Confirm Arrests, Positive Drug Tests

The controversy erupted after a raid conducted by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) team of the Telangana Police at the farmhouse of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in Moinabad in Rangareddy district. Police said that 11 people were taken into custody during the operation after receiving information about a party being held at the farmhouse without permission. During the raid, officers reportedly heard gunfire and detained individuals present at the location. Drug tests conducted during the operation initially returned positive results for five people. After further blood sample tests, one more person tested positive, taking the total number of individuals who tested positive to six. Among those who tested positive were TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, officials said. Authorities also confirmed that a firearm was discharged during the raid and that a small quantity of a suspected narcotic substance was recovered from the premises.

KTR Responds to Allegations, Ready for Drug Test

Replying to this, BRS Working President KTR said that he is ready to undergo any test, asserting his seriousness towards the drug issue. In a post on X, he said, "Drugs create monsters out of human beings. It is unfortunate that even people in responsible positions are resorting to drug usage. I personally am strictly against drugs and usage of illicit substances. My party BRS condemns usage of drugs and any illegal activities. Any one using and peddling drugs should be strictly punished as per the law irrespective of their political affiliation."

"Having said that, I vehemently condemn the way BRS party is being dragged into this highly deplorable situation. Using the drug case to settle scores with BRS is a reflection of your disgusting politics I have already repeated several times that am ready for any test. I welcome Mahesh Kumar Goud's suggestion that public representatives from all political parties should take this test. Let's lead by example I also hereby warn strongly that dragging my name into any and every drug case will be responded with legal notices," KTR said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)