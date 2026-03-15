Congress Made Assam A Haven For Infiltrators: Amit Shah In Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress of turning Assam into a "haven for infiltrators" during its tenure, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made significant progress in reclaiming land from illegal occupants. Addressing a public rally in Guwahati, Shah said, "When the Congress government came to power, they turned Assam into a haven for infiltrators. We had promised that we would make Assam free of infiltrators, and Himanta Biswa Sarma has freed 1.51 lakh bighas of land from infiltrators. I want to tell the people, give us the third mandate, we will handpick and remove infiltrators not just from Assam but from the entire country."

Shah Slams Congress Protest, 'Defaming India'

Shah also accused Congress of "defaming" the country as he tore into the opposition over their youth wing's shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on February 20. He reaffirmed the opposition's right to protest but condemned them for protesting at the Summit, which he said was a global platform to strengthen India, not a place to get involved in "personal politics". "Congress has tried to defame the country by removing clothes at the AI Summit. We are all in politics. We were also in opposition, but there's a place for it. You made the summit a platform for personnel politics, where the whole world gathered to see India, invest in India," he said.

Shah said that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in his opposition to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has started opposing India. "I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that in your opposition to Narendra Modi and the BJP, you have started to oppose India. Instead of apologising, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress workers who have protested half-nakedly are lion-hearted. I don't think any responsible political party will do that," he added.

Amit Shah further challenged Congress to oppose the BJP "with all their might", but criticised them for "narrowing the possibilities" of Indian youth by demonstrating in such a manner on a global platform. "He (Rahul Gandhi) is defaming India and its democracy in front of the world. You can oppose us, oppose us with all your might, but you run away in Parliament. But where the whole world comes to see India's youth strength, there you are narrowing their possibilities. India's public will not forgive you," he said.

New Medical Facilities Inaugurated

Earlier today, Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Pragjyotishpur Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati during his visit to Assam. He also inaugurated the Golaghat and Tinsukia cancer centres. (ANI)

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