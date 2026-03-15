BJP To Contest All TTAADC Seats, Will Compete With Allies: CM Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is prepared to field candidates in all 28 constituencies, positioning itself as a direct competitor to its state-level allies, the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) ahead of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections

Speaking exclusively to ANI during a mega joining event at Rabindra Bhawan on Sunday, Saha clarified that while these parties remain partners in the state government, they will be treated as electoral rivals in the council polls. Saha said, "TMP (Tipra Motha Party and IPFT) are though our allied partners in government, but in case TTAADC election, we are competitors, and we are free to fight or nominate candidates in all 28 Constituencies."

Mass Joining Event Bolsters BJP

The event saw a significant surge in the BJP's strength as over 3,000 voters from various Janajati communities officially joined the party in the presence of Tripura CM, State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikash Debbarma, and General Secretary Bipin Debbarma. Thousands of voters and party supporters gathered at the Rabindra Bhawan to witness this program.

BJP's 'Target 28' Strategy

Earlier on Saturday, while participating in a joining program organised by the Karamchara Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Dhumachhara, Dhalai district, Saha said that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not deny alliance partners, but its goal is that the BJP will contest in all 28 seats in the next TTAADC elections.

He said that there will be no chance of anyone coming and dominating them. "Whether we can give them as much as they need as partners or not will depend on us. Because we do not want to leave anyone out, the Bharatiya Janata Party follows the religion of alliances. But our target is 28," said CM Saha.

CM Welcomes New Party Members

While addressing the meeting, CM Saha said, "Today is truly a happy day for us. Today, 587 voters from 147 families are joining the Bharatiya Janata Party at this place.

"I welcome them on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party. You have taken the right decision at the right time. No one can take the country and the state forward without the Bharatiya Janata Party. The strength of this area and the mandal will increase through you. Along with this, you are going to be partners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in creating New India and our new Tripura," he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)