Jordan, Bahrain Review Military Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Sunday received a Bahraini military delegation headed by Assistant Chief of Staff for Human Resources Maj. Gen. Ali Al Khalifa at the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army.The meeting reviewed prospects for joint military cooperation and coordination between the armed forces of the two countries, as well as ways to strengthen bilateral ties and exchange expertise across a range of military and training fields in a manner that supports the development of defense capabilities and serves the shared interests of both armed forces.Huneiti reaffirmed the Jordan Armed Forces' commitment to deepening partnership with the Bahrain Defense Force, stressing the importance of expanding strategic military cooperation and expertise-sharing in light of regional developments, in a way that reinforces regional security and stability.For his part, Al Khalifa expressed appreciation for the role played by Jordan, praising the advanced level and high professionalism of the Jordan Armed Forces and the deeply rooted ties between the two kingdoms.The meeting was attended by a number of senior Jordan Armed Forces officers and the Bahraini military attaché in Amman.