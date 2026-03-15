Another Indian Ship Sails Safely Out Of UAE Port To Head For Home

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Indian-flag vessel 'Jag Laadki', carrying about 80,800 metric tonnes of Murban crude oil, sailed safely from the UAE's Fujairah port on Sunday for India, the Ministry of Shipping and Ports said on Sunday.

The vessel and all Indian seafarers onboard are safe, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, and no shipping incident involving Indian seafarers has been reported in the past 24 hours, it added.

Two Indian-flag LPG carriers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, carrying about 92,712 MT of LPG, which had crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, are currently on passage to India and are scheduled to reach Mundra Port on Monday and Kandla Port on Tuesday, respectively.

At present, 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 seafarers remain west of the Persian Gulf region. The Directorate General of Shipping continues to monitor the situation in coordination with ship owners, recruitment and placement service license (RPSL) agencies and Indian missions.

Since the activation of the DG Shipping Control Room, 2,995 phone calls and more than 5,357 emails have been handled from seafarers, their families and maritime stakeholders seeking information and assistance.

DG Shipping has facilitated the safe repatriation of 276 Indian seafarers from the Gulf region so far, including 23 repatriations in the past 24 hours from airports and regional locations.

Ports across the country are closely monitoring vessel movements and cargo operations in view of the evolving maritime situation.

The Ministry continues to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian missions, shipping companies and maritime stakeholders to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers while maintaining the continuity of maritime trade and port operations.

Indian Missions and Posts remain in touch with the Indian community and are providing assistance wherever required. Necessary advisories continue to be issued for the safety and well-being of Indian nationals.

The Ministry of External Affairs also continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region. The safety, well-being and security of Indian nationals in the region remain the government's highest priority.

A dedicated MEA control room remains operational to respond to queries from Indian nationals and their families, while coordination is also being maintained with state governments and Union Territories.

Indian missions and posts across the region are functioning round-the-clock, operating 24×7 helplines, maintaining contact with Indian community organisations and issuing regular advisories, the statement added.