EC Announces Polls For TN On April 23, Puducherry On April 9 Vote Counting On May 4

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Ending weeks of speculation and political suspense, the Election Commission of India (ECI), on Sunday, officially announced the schedule for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to the poll panel, voting across the state will take place on April 23, while the counting of votes will be held on May 4.

The ECI announced that Puducherry will go to polls on April 9 and counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The announcement sets the stage for a high-stakes political battle in one of India's most politically vibrant states.

The election will determine whether the ruling DMK led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin secures a second consecutive term in office or whether the Opposition AIADMK under Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial face manages to reclaim power and return to Fort St. George.

Apart from the traditional political contest between the two Dravidian majors, the election has attracted significant attention due to the political entry of actor Vijay, whose newly formed party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is contesting its first state Assembly election.

Political observers view this as a crucial test for the actor-turned-politician, as his party attempts to challenge the dominance of the established Dravidian parties.

The development has also revived discussions about the long-standing relationship between Tamil cinema and politics.

Tamil Nadu has historically witnessed several film personalities successfully transitioning into political leadership, most notably former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.

Vijay's entry into electoral politics after decades of cinematic stardom is therefore being closely watched to see whether a contemporary film icon can translate screen popularity into electoral success.

In the outgoing Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK holds 133 seats, making it the dominant force in the House.

The AIADMK, which serves as the principal opposition party, has 66 members, while the Congress holds 18 seats.

The remaining seats are represented by parties such as the PMK, VCK, CPI, CPI-M, and BJP.

For the upcoming election, the DMK has retained its alliance with the Congress, Left parties, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and several smaller regional parties.

The DMK-led alliance has also been strengthened with the inclusion of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK).

Meanwhile, the AIADMK is attempting to consolidate 'anti-DMK' forces, while the BJP is working to expand its political footprint in Tamil Nadu ahead of the state polls.

With the election dates now formally announced, political parties are expected to intensify their campaigns across the state, setting the stage for a fiercely contested electoral battle in the weeks ahead.