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Trump Says He’s Not Ready to Strike Deal with Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he is not currently ready to reach an agreement with Iran to resolve the escalating conflict in the Middle East.
Trump emphasized that the conditions of any prospective deal “aren’t good enough yet” and refrained from specifying what such an arrangement would entail.
“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he told NBC News in a phone interview.
He indicated that a pledge from Iran to give up its nuclear ambitions would likely be a crucial aspect of any agreement.
Trump also expressed astonishment at Iran’s retaliatory strikes on other nations following US-Israeli military operations. He described the American assaults on Kharg Island as having “totally demolished” the majority of the island’s military infrastructure, adding that “we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”
In a separate post on his Truth Social account, Trump stated that “many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States, to keep the Strait open and safe.”
He listed China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom as possible contributors to this international effort.
Trump emphasized that the conditions of any prospective deal “aren’t good enough yet” and refrained from specifying what such an arrangement would entail.
“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he told NBC News in a phone interview.
He indicated that a pledge from Iran to give up its nuclear ambitions would likely be a crucial aspect of any agreement.
Trump also expressed astonishment at Iran’s retaliatory strikes on other nations following US-Israeli military operations. He described the American assaults on Kharg Island as having “totally demolished” the majority of the island’s military infrastructure, adding that “we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”
In a separate post on his Truth Social account, Trump stated that “many countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending warships, in conjunction with the United States, to keep the Strait open and safe.”
He listed China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom as possible contributors to this international effort.
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