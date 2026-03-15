403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Strikes Near Baghdad Airport Raise Prison Security Concerns
(MENAFN) Strikes occurring close to the Baghdad airport may endanger the safety of a facility holding high-risk terrorists, the Iraqi Justice Ministry warned early Sunday.
A Telegram statement indicated that areas around Baghdad International Airport and Al-Karkh prison have experienced repeated assaults in recent days, with the most severe attack happening on Sunday.
“The most intense attacks occurred today, with six strikes occurring between 6 p.m. and now, some of which landed very close to the prison," the ministry reported. "This raises concerns about the potential impact on the security of the prison, which houses highly dangerous terrorist inmates.”
Tensions have intensified since Israel and the US conducted joint operations against Iran on February 28, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host US military facilities.
A Telegram statement indicated that areas around Baghdad International Airport and Al-Karkh prison have experienced repeated assaults in recent days, with the most severe attack happening on Sunday.
“The most intense attacks occurred today, with six strikes occurring between 6 p.m. and now, some of which landed very close to the prison," the ministry reported. "This raises concerns about the potential impact on the security of the prison, which houses highly dangerous terrorist inmates.”
Tensions have intensified since Israel and the US conducted joint operations against Iran on February 28, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations that host US military facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment