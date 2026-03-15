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FCC Chair Warns Broadcasters on License Risks
(MENAFN) US Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr cautioned on Saturday that broadcasters could face the loss of their licenses, echoing criticisms from US President Donald Trump regarding media reporting on the US-Israeli conflict in Iran.
Carr emphasized that broadcasters are required to act in the public interest under the law, stating “and they will lose their licenses if they do not.”
On the social media platform X, he remarked, “Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up.”
He urged broadcasters to rethink their practices, noting that public trust in traditional media has dropped to roughly 9%, and highlighted the urgency of rebuilding confidence in a media landscape increasingly labeled as “fake news.”
“When a political candidate is able to win a landslide election victory after in the face of hoaxes and distortions, there is something very wrong. It means the public has lost faith and confidence in the media. And we can’t allow that to happen. Time for change!” Carr added.
President Trump has repeatedly criticized the media for what he claims are inaccurate reports on the situation in Iran.
Carr emphasized that broadcasters are required to act in the public interest under the law, stating “and they will lose their licenses if they do not.”
On the social media platform X, he remarked, “Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up.”
He urged broadcasters to rethink their practices, noting that public trust in traditional media has dropped to roughly 9%, and highlighted the urgency of rebuilding confidence in a media landscape increasingly labeled as “fake news.”
“When a political candidate is able to win a landslide election victory after in the face of hoaxes and distortions, there is something very wrong. It means the public has lost faith and confidence in the media. And we can’t allow that to happen. Time for change!” Carr added.
President Trump has repeatedly criticized the media for what he claims are inaccurate reports on the situation in Iran.
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