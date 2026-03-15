KTR Welcomes Call For Drug Tests For Public Representatives

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday said that he is ready for a drug test.

"I have already repeated several times that I am ready for any test. I welcome Mahesh Kumar Goud's suggestion that public representatives from all political parties should take this test. Let's lead by example,” KTR posted on 'X'.

His reaction came after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud challenged him and all BRS legislators to undergo a drug test along with Congress legislators during the Assembly session beginning on Monday.

The TPCC chief threw the challenge after former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy, along with a TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh and four others, tested positive for drugs after a police raid on a farmhouse at Moinabad on Saturday night.

The BRS leader said anyone using or peddling drugs should be punished irrespective of their political affiliation.

“Drugs create monsters out of human beings. It is unfortunate that even people in responsible positions are resorting to drug use. I personally am strictly against drugs and the use of illicit substances. My party, BRS, condemns the use of drugs and any illegal activities. Anyone using or peddling drugs should be strictly punished as per the law irrespective of their political affiliation,” KTR posted.

“Having said that, I vehemently condemn the way the BRS party is being dragged into this highly deplorable situation. Using the drug case to settle scores with BRS is a reflection of your disgusting politics,” he added.

KTR warned that dragging his name into“any and every drug case will be responded to with legal notices”.

The BRS leader was reacting to statements made by several Congress leaders accusing him and other BRS leaders of consuming drugs.

Six people, including TDP MP Putta Mahesh Kumar and Rohit Reddy, tested positive for drugs following a raid by the EAGLE team on a farmhouse at Moinabad near Hyderabad on Saturday night.

The EAGLE team handed over the six people to Moinabad police. They are likely to be produced before a magistrate later in the day.