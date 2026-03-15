Al Khulaifi, Bolivian FM Discuss Ties And Regional Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi received a phone call on Friday from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia H E Fernando Aramayo.

Discussions during the call focused on bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them.

They also discussed the escalating military situation in the region and its serious repercussions on regional and international security and stability, as well as ways to resolve all disputes peacefully.

A number of issues of common interest, particularly in Latin America, were also discussed. During the call, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated his condemnation of the Iranian attacks on Qatari territory, stating that they are unacceptable under any pretext or justification.

He noted that Qatar has always been keen to distance itself from regional conflicts and has sought to facilitate dialogue between Iran and the international community.

For his part, the Foreign Minister of Bolivia affirmed his country's solidarity with Qatar, calling for de-escalation, reason, and a return to negotiations and diplomatic means to avoid further chaos.