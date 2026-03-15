Islamweb Launches Ramadan Oasis Platform

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The website IslamWeb, affiliated with the Religious Call and Guidance Department at Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, has unveiled a renewed edition of its annual seasonal platform,“Ramadan Oasis,” offering a comprehensive collection of fatwas, articles, consultations, and multimedia programmes dedicated to the holy month of Ramadan.

The updated platform explores various aspects of Ramadan and fasting, highlighting its significance as a major act of worship in Islam. The initiative presents a wide range of content covering Islamic rulings, cultural and educational articles, counseling services, and recreational materials. Notably, the platform incorporates artificial intelligence tools to enhance search capabilities, enabling users to quickly locate fatwas, articles, and consultations relevant to their inquiries.

The“Ramadan Oasis” has been redesigned to serve as an interactive and user-friendly portal, integrating multimedia features and updated navigation tools to provide visitors with easier access to beneficial information about the holy month. Among its new features is“FatwaTok,” a dedicated section presenting Ramadan-related fatwas in an engaging and accessible format.

The platform includes several main sections enriched with extensive resources, including“Doha of the Quran,”“Fiqh of Fasting,”“Provision for the Fasting Person,”“Ramadan Audio,”“I Knew You, My Lord,”“Ramadan Visuals,”“School of Ethics,”“The Last Ten Nights,” and“The Muslim's Guide in Ramadan.” Each section contains dozens, and in some cases hundreds, of files designed to provide readers and viewers with a rich and informative experience while navigating the digital oasis.

The Ramadan Oasis is updated annually with new services and content aimed at spiritually and mentally preparing Muslims for the holy month. The platform offers numerous fatwas, audio materials, and articles on topics such as the virtues of fasting, jurisprudence and rulings of fasting, as well as guidance related to Eid, zakat, and other associated religious matters.