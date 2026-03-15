QRCS Fundraising Campaign Transforms Vulnerable Lives

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Apart from the Ramadan Iftar projects being implemented in many countries as part of its #KeepYourBalanceOfGoodDeedsAlive Ramadan Campaign 1447 AH, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) pays attention to the other needs of vulnerable families affected by disasters and/or crises worldwide.

It is currently raising funds to implement a wide range of interventions/aid programmes that would help alleviate the suffering of vulnerable and poor people in Gaza, Yemen, Sudan, Syria, Somalia, Niger, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Jordan.

In the recently issued“Paths of Benevolence 2026” guide, there is a whole list of humanitarian projects to be implemented by QRCS during 2026.

One of the key sections of the guide is Water and Sanitation, which is critical for affected communities.

Mohammed Bader Al-Sada, Assistant Secretary-General for Relief and International Development at QRCS, explained,“Water is the source of life and the key to survival. When people lose access to the clean water needed for drinking, cleaning, livestock watering, and farmland irrigating, they become like a leaf in the storm. Without water, there is no food, no health, and no decent human life”.

“We at QRCS give priority to drilling water wells, providing water supply, distributing hygiene and sanitation materials, and other interventions that protect vulnerable communities against the risks of thirst, drought, and disease,” he added.

The plan involves 25 water and sanitation projects for the benefit of 3,669,846 people in ten countries, at a total cost of QR 39,815,845. These include electric water coolers, deep and medium-depth boreholes, solar-powered water pumps/tanks, water purification plants, drinking water tanker trucks, and sanitary toilets.

Another main sector in the guide is education. Typically, the No. 1 disaster victims are children, mostly school-age. As crises persist and humanitarian conditions worsen with displacement, those kids have no chance to return to school, and precious years that could have made a significant difference in their adult lives are wasted.

QRCS seeks to implement 12 projects to support education in eight countries, by restoring damaged schools, constructing/furnishing classrooms, providing stationery and school bags, and sponsoring students. A total of 24,230 children will benefit from these projects, at a total cost of QR 12,967,250.

