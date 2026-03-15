FM, Egyptian Counterpart Discuss Regional Escalation, Coordination To Bolster Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi discussed the dangerous regional escalation and its repercussions on international security and stability during a phone call Sunday with Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty.The discussions took place within the framework of ongoing coordination and consultation between the two countries.During the call, the two ministers reviewed prospects for restoring calm through diplomatic efforts that safeguard regional security and stability, uphold state sovereignty, and ensure adherence to international law. They also explored ways to activate mechanisms for pan-Arab action and strengthen coordination to address emerging regional challenges.Both ministers reiterated their condemnation of the unjustified Iranian attacks targeting Jordanian territory and other Arab states, describing them as an unjustified escalation and a blatant violation of international law and the sovereignty of states.Safadi said the Kingdom will take all necessary measures to safeguard its citizens, security, stability and sovereignty, stressing Jordan's full solidarity with the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council in steps they take to confront Iranian aggression and protect their citizens and national security.For his part, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's full solidarity with the Kingdom in the face of these attacks.The two ministers agreed to maintain ongoing coordination and consultations regarding regional developments.