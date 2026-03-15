Ukraine Strikes Russian S-400 Launcher, Radars In Crimea General Staff

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook.

In the early hours of March 15, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian 59N6-E Protivnik and 73E6 Parol radar stations near Libknechtivka in Crimea.

In addition, a launcher belonging to the S-400 Triumph air defense missile system was hit near Dalnie in Crimea.

The extent of the damage is currently being clarified.

Ukrainian forces hit Russian troops and military logistics in occupied territories

At the same time, it has been confirmed that a Valdai radar system struck on March 10, 2026 near Prymorske in temporarily occupied Crimea sustained significant damage.

Earlier reports said that Ukrainian forces had struck a Russian Iskander missile launcher, a Nebo-U radar, and an S-300 air defense system in Crimea and the Donetsk region.