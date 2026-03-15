Lifting Sanctions On Russian Oil Would Only Strengthen Moscow's War Machine Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian leader made the remarks while speaking with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"I believe that lifting sanctions on Russia will not help the world – it will only help Russia. Perhaps, some countries may find it a little easier for a very short time in terms of energy supply volumes, but everyone has been through this before. In the end, you still end up on the hook," Zelensky said.

In this context, he recalled how difficult it was for Europe to rid itself of energy dependence on Russia, but emphasized the positive results that followed.

"We remember the gas crisis, the intimidation from Russia, the accusations. But we see that Europe has become more independent," he said.

Sanctions on Russian oil to“go back” after Middle East crisis over, Trump says

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine does not support any weakening of sanctions policy.

"Overall, the war in the Middle East does not help us either, although we have no illusions about the regime in Iran and we certainly do not support that regime – to put it mildly," he added.

On March 13 in Paris, Zelensky said that a U.S. decision to temporarily allow the sale of Russian oil and petroleum products already loaded onto ships could bring Russia an additional $10 billion.

Previously, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a license permitting the sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products that had already been loaded onto vessels. The license temporarily allows countries to purchase Russian oil currently stranded at sea. The authorization is valid from March 12 to April 11.