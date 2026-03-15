Tripura Govt Committed To Strengthening Healthcare Services: CM Saha

Commitment to Healthcare Services

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Sunday reiterated the state government's commitment to strengthening healthcare services, asserting that there will be no compromise when it comes to health facilities for the people of the state. Speaking with ANI, the Chief Minister said the government is continuously working to upgrade medical infrastructure and improve the quality of healthcare services across Tripura. "We do not want to compromise on anything in health facilities... We have dedicated this to the people of Tripura", Saha said.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the state government has been focusing on modernising hospitals, strengthening primary healthcare centres, and ensuring the availability of trained medical staff and advanced medical equipment.

Saha further said that the government will continue to take new initiatives to enhance healthcare infrastructure and ensure better medical services for the people of Tripura.

BJP's TTAADC Election Strategy

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the Bharatiya Janata Party does not deny alliance partners, but its goal is that the Bharatiya Janata Party will contest in all 28 seats in the next TTAADC elections. He said that there will be no chance of anyone coming and dominating them.

"Whether we can give them as much as they need as partners or not will depend on us. Because we do not want to leave anyone out, the Bharatiya Janata Party follows the religion of alliances. But our target is 28," said CM Saha.

CM Saha said this while participating in a joining program organised by the Karamchara Mandal of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Dhumachhara, Dhalai district, on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)