Ronit Roy Shares Powerful Message About Forgiveness, Essence Of Time

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy, who has been a television star and is known for his work in films like 'Udaan', '2 States', 'Ugly' and several others, is sharing some weekend wisdom. The actor recently took to his Instagram, and shared a selfie. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting inside his car behind the wheel.

He wrote on the picture,“Forgive yourself for what you didn't know that only time could teach”. The actor offered clarity to his followers with regards to being easy on themselves.

He wrote in the caption,“Waqt bahut bada badshah hai. Waqt sabse bada guru bhi hai! Waqt ki khasiyat ye hai ki woh badalta hai. Hausla rakh, waqt waqt ki hi baat hai (Time is a great king! Time is the greatest teacher as well! The special thing about time is that it changes. Keep your spirits up, it's just a matter of time)”.

The actor often shares philosophically snackable bits on his social media. Earlier, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a selfie. He wrote on the picture,“I don't walk away to teach people a lesson. I walk away because I learned mine”.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote,“Yesterday someone asked me, what stops people from growing”.

He further mentioned,“Well, small minds will always have small intentions and small outcomes. It's not your responsibility to take the toxicity out of them or them out of toxicity. I'm not sure and please correct me if I'm wrong but I think @iamsrk said a great thing in one of his interviews.“Main tumhare baare main achcha nahin sochta, main tumhare baare main bura nahin sochta, main tumhare baare main sochta hi nahin (I don't think well of you, I don't think badly of you, I don't think of you at all)”.

Last year in November, the actor had announced about his break from social media to focus on his personal growth. The actor shared a lengthy note on his social media account where he announced his break, breaking the hearts of a lot of his fans. The actor said that he is working on finding the 'new' and better version of himself, and for that, he needs to leave comfort and old, bad habits behind. The actor also mentioned that while it seems scary, the break is much needed. He also mentioned that it will be a temporary break and that he will return soon, further disabling the comments section on his Instagram post.