Thinkcarebelieve: Week 60 Of The Trump 2.0 Administration

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A New Report on the Events that Took Place in Week 60 of the Trump Administration's Second Term

Washington, DC, March 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkCareBelieve announces a New Report on the events that took place in Week 60 of the Trump Administration's second term. This is part of a weekly series that ThinkCareBelieve has published since the 47th President took office.

The article can be accessed in full at:

This article provides details and direct links to primary sources covering the following:



How are women honored and celebrated for Women's History Month?

What American companies were cyber-attacked by Iranian hacking group?

How is the G7 stepping up to address global oil concerns after a call with President Trump?

What are the goals of Operation Epic Fury and what is the exit plan?

What is the truth about the condition of the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and what rumors has the IRGC been spreading?

What is being discovered about California Hospice Fraud and how many hundreds of billions of dollars has it been costing the American Taxpayers per year? What two groundbreaking announcements did the State of Florida make this week?

ThinkCareBelieve ' s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

The article highlights events that took place in America, and can be used as a reference, a resource or a review.

America's Weekly Golden Chronicle here:





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