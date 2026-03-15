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Türkiye. Qatar Discuss Regional Security

Türkiye. Qatar Discuss Regional Security


2026-03-15 06:21:55
(MENAFN) Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler conducted a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, based on an official announcement released by the ministry.

“During the call, the parties exchanged views on bilateral and regional defense and security issues,” the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The discussion occurred at a time of growing regional strain following coordinated US–Israeli military operations against Iran.

Tensions have intensified since Israel and the United States carried out joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, which have reportedly resulted in the deaths of about 1,300 individuals, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In response, Iran launched retaliatory drone and missile assaults aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, as well as several Gulf states that host American military facilities.

Additionally, Iran effectively shut down the Strait of Hormuz around March 1. This crucial maritime passage typically manages approximately 20 million barrels of oil shipments each day and accounts for nearly 20% of the world’s liquefied natural gas trade.

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