Amit Shah Says Congress Siphoned Off Rs 150 Crore Annually From Assam's Health Budget

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, March 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Congress party of misappropriating around Rs 150 crore annually from Assam's healthcare budget during its 15-year tenure in the state, alleging that corruption had severely weakened the public health system.

Addressing a programme in Guwahati where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for healthcare projects worth Rs 2,092 crore, HM Shah said the situation of healthcare in Assam a decade ago was extremely poor due to what he described as mismanagement and corruption during the Congress regime.

He claimed that during the Congress rule, funds meant for strengthening the health sector were allegedly diverted for the benefit of leaders and their families, leaving hospitals and medical infrastructure in a fragile state.

“About 10 years ago, the healthcare system in Assam was in shambles. The Congress government was more concerned about the financial well-being of its leaders' families rather than improving healthcare services for the people,” HM Shah said.

The Union Home Minister asserted that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the state are committed to ensuring affordable and accessible healthcare for all sections of society.

Praising Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, HM Shah said that under his leadership, the state's healthcare infrastructure has undergone a significant transformation over the past few years.

He said that Assam's medical facilities are now rapidly reaching the standards of more developed states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

According to HM Shah, the projects launched on Sunday will further strengthen healthcare delivery in the state and improve access to quality treatment for people, particularly in rural and remote areas.

The Home Minister added that the Centre and the Assam government are working together to expand medical infrastructure, establish new facilities and upgrade existing hospitals so that people no longer have to travel outside the state for advanced treatment.

HM Shah said the government remains focused on building a robust healthcare system that ensures both affordability and accessibility for every citizen.