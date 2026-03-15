Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Sunday, March 15, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Welcome to yourfor Sunday, March 15, 2026. Today is closing day. Carmen Portinho: Modernidade em Construção ends its six-month run at the MAM - over 300 documents tracing the engineer-urbanist who reshaped Brazilian modernism are on view for the last time, alongside Daniel Buren's Voile/Toile sails in the foyer. At the CCBB, Cão plays its final performance at 18h in Teatro I, closing a three-month run by Clowns de Shakespeare and Magiluth. Yesterday's Guilhermina Augusti opening at the MAR drew a strong crowd; the exhibition is now on regular view alongside the 36th Bienal itinerant. At the Maracanã this afternoon, Fluminense host Athletico-PR at 16h. Last night Flamengo dismantled Botafogo 3–0 at the Nilton Santos - Samuel Lino, Léo Pereira and Pedro scored as Leonardo Jardim extended his perfect start to four wins from four. Markets are closed; the Copom meets Tuesday–Wednesday with oil above US$103 and the real at its weakest since January. Thiscovers culture, weather, transport, food, and everything you need for the day.

This is part of The Rio Times' daily Rio de Janeiro daily guide coverage for expats and the international community. 01Weather & What to WearWhat to wear Temperature 22–28°C Clear, warm Rain Chance 10% Minimal risk UV Index High Sunscreen essential Sun 15 28°C 10% rain - Portinho closes at MAM Mon 16 29°C 5% rain - MAR & Amanhã closed Tue 17 28°C 10% rain - Copom Day 1, MAR free Wed 18 28°C 15% rain - Copom decision, Golden GlobesSunday is the warmest and clearest day of the week - 28°C with only 10% rain under largely clear skies. Sunscreen and a hat are essential for the Parque do Flamengo walk to the MAM or any time outdoors between 10h and 15h. The week ahead stays hot and dry: Monday reaches 29°C with just 5% rain. Bring water if queuing for Portinho's closing day - the MAM will be busy. Light summer clothing works all day. The Maracanã at 16h will be warm; hydrate well before the Fluminense match. 02Day at a GlanceQuick scan -MAM RIO - CLOSING DAY. Carmen Portinho: Modernidade em Construção ends today. Daniel Buren Voile/Toile continues through Apr 12. Sun 10h–18h. Free -CCBB - Cão final performance 18h. Coração na Boca 18h (Teatro II). Viva Mauricio through Apr 13. Vetores-Vertentes through Mar 30. 9h–20h -MAR OPEN - Guilhermina Augusti: Entrar na Grande Noite now on view. 36th Bienal itinerant through May 3. Tue–Sun 11h–18h. R$20/R$10 -MUSEU DO AMANHA OPEN - Sun 10h–18h. Praça Mauá 1 -FLUMINENSE V ATHLETICO-PR - 16h, Maracanã. Cruzeiro v Vasco 20h30, Mineirão -WEATHER - 22–28°C, 10% rain, clear. Monday 29°C. Dry spell through midweek

Sunday is a day of endings and continuations. The MAM's Carmen Portinho retrospective closes after six months - expect crowds, especially from 14h onward. Arrive early for a quieter last visit; the Buren sails in the foyer continue through April. At the CCBB, Cão's final performance at 18h marks the end of a three-month run that brought two of the northeast's most important theatre groups to Rio. Coração na Boca continues in Teatro II at the same time. Yesterday's Guilhermina Augusti opening at the MAR is now on regular view - pair it with the Bienal itinerant. The Maracanã hosts Fluminense at 16h.

03What to See & DoWhat to see & do MAM Rio - Carmen Portinho: Modernidade em Construção (Closing Day)

Today is the last day. Carmen Portinho: Modernidade em Construção closes after a six-month run that traced the career of the engineer, urbanist, feminist activist and long-serving MAM director whose work spans the formative decades of Brazilian modernism. Over 300 historical documents across three nuclei - housing and social urbanism, feminism, and art and education - alongside commissioned works by Milena Manfredini, Rommulo Vieira Conceição and Ana Linnemann. The sensory-accessible session runs 10h–11h. Expect significant crowds from early afternoon. Arrive before 12h for the best experience. Free admission.

Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo. Sun 10h–18h (10h–11h sensory-accessible). Free. Last day.

MAM Rio - Daniel Buren: Voile/Toile – Toile/Voile

The eleven Optimist-class sails from January's Guanabara Bay regatta continue to fill the MAM foyer, arranged in strict finishing order. Buren's signature 8.7cm vertical stripes. The first Brazilian edition. This show continues through April 12 - no urgency today, but a natural pairing with the Portinho closing. Free admission.

Av. Infante Dom Henrique 85, Parque do Flamengo. Sun 10h–18h. Free. Through April 12.

CCBB - Cão (Final Performance, 18h) & Coração na Boca

Cão closes today at 18h in Teatro I - the final performance of the three-month run by Clowns de Shakespeare (RN) and Magiluth (PE). The satirical take on work precarity in contemporary Brazil has been one of the CCBB's theatrical highlights of 2026. R$30/R$15. In Teatro II, Coração na Boca - the Godard-inspired production directed by Felipe Vidal - continues at 18h (through April 26). Exhibitions: Viva Mauricio immersive (through April 13), Vetores-Vertentes photography (through March 30). Free admission for exhibitions.

Rua Primeiro de Março 66, Centro. Wed–Mon 9h–20h. Closed Tuesdays.

MAR - Guilhermina Augusti & 36th Bienal de São Paulo Itinerant

Guilhermina Augusti's Entrar na Grande Noite opened yesterday in the library gallery - her first institutional solo exhibition, combining serigraphs and paintings rooted in radical Black studies and Afro-Brazilian aesthetics. The 36th Bienal de São Paulo itinerant continues with 19 artists curated by Keyna Eleison. Both on regular Sunday hours. Free admission on Tuesdays; regular R$20/R$10.

Praça Mauá 5, Centro. Tue–Sun 11h–18h (last entry 17h). R$20/R$10. Tue free.

04Getting AroundHow to move

MetrôRio runs Sunday service on Lines 1, 2 and 4 (7h to 23h). For the MAM: Line 1 to Cinelândia or Largo do Machado, then walk through Parque do Flamengo. For the MAR and CCBB: Line 1 to Cinelândia or Uruguaiana, then VLT to Parada dos Museus.

VLT Linha 1 runs daily 6h–midnight. Parada dos Museus serves the MAR, CCBB and Museu do Amanhã - all open today.

Maracanã this afternoon: Fluminense v Athletico-PR kicks off at 16h. Metrô Line 2 to Maracanã station. Gates open approximately 14h. Expect moderate congestion on Radial Oeste from 14h. Return trains run approximately 30 minutes after the whistle. Sunday crowds are typically lighter than midweek evening matches.

Fares: Ônibus, BRT, VLT: R$5.00. MetrôRio single: R$7.00. Metro–BRT integration: R$9.70. Jaé card accepted across municipal modes.

05Where to EatWhere to eat

After the MAM - Parque do Flamengo and Catete: Closing-day crowds at the MAM will push nearby restaurants to capacity. Lamas (Rua Marquês de Abrantes 18, Flamengo) opens for Sunday lunch from 11h30 - arrive early. The traditional filé à Osvaldo Aranha pairs well with a morning museum visit.

Near the MAR and CCBB - Centro: The Travessa do Comércio under the Arco do Teles arch is quieter on Sundays than weekdays but several bars remain open. Angu do Gomes (Rua do Mercado 23) serves traditional carioca food at affordable prices.

Pre-match - Maracanã: If attending Fluminense v Athletico-PR at 16h, the bar circuit along Rua São Francisco Xavier fills from 14h on match days. The Metrô station area also has street food vendors.

06Practical InfoNeed to know

Carmen Portinho - last day: The MAM retrospective closes at 18h today. Sensory-accessible session 10h–11h. Free admission. Expect the busiest day of the exhibition's run.

Cão - final performance: The CCBB's acclaimed theatre run closes at 18h (Sunday schedule). R$30/R$15. Arrive early to secure tickets.

Guilhermina Augusti now on view: The MAR's newest exhibition opened yesterday. Regular hours Tue–Sun 11h–18h. Tuesday free admission.

Markets - closed today: Friday's close: Ibovespa at 177,653 (lowest since January 22). Dollar at R$5.316 (highest since January 21). Brent at US$103.14. The Copom meets Tuesday–Wednesday. DI futures are pricing a minority chance of a Selic hold at 15% rather than the expected 25bp cut. Petrobras diesel increase of R$0.38/litre took effect yesterday.

Golden Globe Tribute Awards - March 18, Copacabana Palace: Three days away. First Globes event in Brazil.

Emergency: SAMU 192, Polícia Militar 190, Bombeiros 193, Defesa Civil 199. Hospital Municipal Souza Aguiar (Centro), Hospital Municipal Miguel Couto (Gávea).

07Community & LifestyleLocal life

Flamengo's perfect start continues. Leonardo Jardim's side dismantled Botafogo 3–0 at the Nilton Santos last night - Samuel Lino (12'), Léo Pereira (46', a spectacular free kick) and Pedro (48') scored in a match that was effectively over before halftime. Barboza was sent off for a professional foul on Pedro after a VAR review. Jardim has now won four from four since taking charge, and the Flamengo sit third on ten points. Botafogo remain in the relegation zone on three points, with Martín Anselmi under increasing pressure. Carlo Ancelotti watched from the stands and saw Léo Pereira stake his claim ahead of Monday's national team squad announcement.

A full Sunday of football. Fluminense host Athletico-PR at the Maracanã at 16h - Flu sit on seven points and are unbeaten at home. Cruzeiro v Vasco at the Mineirão at 20h30 pits two struggling sides against each other. Santos v Corinthians at Vila Belmiro at 16h is the clássico alvinegro paulista. Palmeiras v Mirassol at 18h30 and Bragantino v São Paulo at 20h30 complete the Sunday schedule.

The week ahead. With Portinho and Cão closing today, the cultural focus shifts to the MAR's new exhibitions (Augusti, Bienal, and Nô Martins opening March 28) and the CCBB's continuing programme. Wednesday's Golden Globe Tribute Awards at the Copacabana Palace mark Rio's first Globes event. The Copom decision on Wednesday afternoon will set the tone for markets through the end of the month.

08Game DayGame day

Saturday Round 6 results: Botafogo 0–3 Flamengo (Samuel Lino 12', Léo Pereira 46', Pedro 48'; Barboza red 53'). Vitória 2–0 Atlético-MG.

Sunday Round 6: Fluminense v Athletico-PR (16h, Maracanã - TV Globo, Premiere). Santos v Corinthians (16h, Vila Belmiro - TV Globo, Ge TV, Premiere). Internacional v Bahia (16h). Palmeiras v Mirassol (18h30, Allianz Parque). Coritiba v Remo (18h30). RB Bragantino v São Paulo (20h30). Cruzeiro v Vasco (20h30, Mineirão - Record, CazéTV, Premiere). Monday: Chapecoense v Grêmio (20h).

Maracanã access: Metrô Line 2 to Maracanã station. Gates open approximately 14h. Moderate congestion on Radial Oeste from 14h. Post-match trains run approximately 30 minutes after the whistle. Biometric facial registration mandatory.

09Business & MarketsMarket watch

Markets closed - weekend. Friday's close carries into Monday: Ibovespa at 177,653 (−0.91%, lowest since January 22, third consecutive weekly decline). Dollar at R$5.316 (+1.41%, highest since January 21). Brent at US$103.14, WTI at US$98.71 - both above levels that triggered the original selloff. The Ibovespa has lost 5.9% in March, its worst monthly performance since the onset of the Ormuz crisis.

Copom - Tuesday–Wednesday: The rate decision arrives with oil above US$100, the IPCA above consensus at 0.70%, services data strong, and the real at its weakest since January. DI futures are pricing a minority but non-trivial chance of a Selic hold at 15% rather than the signalled 25bp cut. The Copom's communication will matter as much as the decision itself - forward guidance on the pace and terminal rate of the cutting cycle will set the tone for April.

Diesel: Petrobras's R$0.38/litre increase took effect yesterday. The government's PIS/Cofins zeroing and R$0.32/litre subvention under MP 1.340 are designed to offset most of the pump impact. Gasoline prices remain unchanged. Watch for any pass-through to transportation and food costs in the coming weeks.

Context: Monday's session will react to any weekend Ormuz developments and position ahead of the Copom. The combination of oil above US$100, the diesel increase, above-target inflation and a weakening real makes this one of the most consequential rate decisions since the start of the cutting cycle was signalled in January.

10Plan AheadPlan ahead This Week

Monday March 16: MAR and Museu do Amanhã closed (Mondays). Chapecoense v Grêmio, 20h. 29°C, clear.

Tuesday March 17: Copom meeting begins (Day 1). MAR open, free admission (Tuesdays). 28°C.

Wednesday March 18: Copom decision day. Golden Globe Tribute Awards, Copacabana Palace - first Globes event in Brazil. 28°C.

Coming Up

March 17–18: Copom meeting - Selic at 15%. 25bp cut is base case, but hold risk has risen after oil surge, diesel increase and above-consensus IPCA.

March 18: Golden Globe Tribute Awards gala, Copacabana Palace.

March 21: Orquestra Imperial - "Erasmo Imperial" - Circo Voador, Lapa. 20h.

March 28: MAR opens Nô Martins - third new exhibition of the anniversary month.

March 30: Vetores-Vertentes closes at CCBB.

April 11–12: Sail GP, Baía de Guanabara - first South American edition. April 12: Daniel Buren closes at MAM.

Rio de Janeiro Daily Brief - Sunday, March 15, 2026

Published for residents and visitors. All times in Brasília time (BRT, UTC-3).

Related coverage: São Paulo Daily Brief | Brazil's Morning Call