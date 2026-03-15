Drukair To Resume Bangkok Flights, Add Singapore Service Via Guwahati

Drukair, Royal Bhutan Airlines, has announced the reintroduction of twice-weekly flights from Paro to Bangkok via Guwahati and the commencement of a third weekly frequency on its Singapore route via Guwahati starting this April.

Enhanced Connectivity to Bangkok and Singapore

The reintroduction of twice-weekly flights to Bangkok via Guwahati restores an important regional link that has historically played a significant role in facilitating tourism, medical travel, education, and business exchanges among Bhutan, the Northeast states of India, and Thailand. The expanded flight services will operate on the Paro-Guwahati-Singapore and Paro-Guwahati-Bangkok sectors, further strengthening Bhutan's regional air connectivity and enhancing travel options for passengers across South and Southeast Asia, Drukair said in a statement.

The additional Singapore frequency is introduced in response to sustained growth in passenger demand and reflects Drukair's strategic focus on expanding access to key international gateways. Singapore serves as one of the world's leading aviation and financial hubs, providing seamless onwards connectivity to major destinations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia, and North America.

Strategic Vision and Regional Impact

The Chief Executive Officer of Drukair, Tandi Wangchuk, stated that the introduction of a third weekly service to Singapore and the reinstatement of its Bangkok flights via Guwahati represent a significant step in Drukair's ongoing network expansion strategy. "The expansion aligns with the Government of India's 'Act East Policy' as well as provide support to the travel requirements of Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) in southern Bhutan adjacent to Assam. These services respond to growing market demand and reinforce our role in connecting Bhutan to key regional and global hubs. Enhanced connectivity is vital to supporting tourism growth, facilitating business and educational exchanges, and strengthening Bhutan's engagement with international markets. As we expand, we remain committed to operating in a sustainable and commercially responsible manner while maintaining the highest standards of safety and service excellence."

A Gateway for North East Travellers

Jalpa H Vithalani, Group Managing Director of Global Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd., the India GSA for Drukair, informed that many years ago travellers from the North East had to travel all the way to Kolkata to obtain visas before they could journey onwards to Thailand. Recognising this challenge, Drukair had earlier introduced the Guwahati-Bangkok flight to facilitate easier access for passengers from the region. With Guwahati now having an international airport and Thailand offering visa-on-arrival for Indian travellers, the reintroduction of this flight creates a direct and convenient gateway for the people of the North East to travel to Thailand.

Drukair is confident that this route will serve the region well and grow into a successful and important link for the North East. By leveraging Guwahati as a strategic transit point, the Bhutanese airline enhances regional integration while optimising operational efficiency and passenger convenience.

About Drukair

Drukair Corporation Limited, the national flag carrier of Bhutan, was established in 1981. Operating from its hub at Paro International Airport, Drukair serves 10 international destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Thailand, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. In addition to its international routes, Drukair services 3 domestic destinations within Bhutan and offers helicopter services to enhance its range beyond fixed-wing operations.

(ANI)

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