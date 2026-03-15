India Now Has World's Third-Largest Metro Network DMRC Leads

With the inauguration of two new Delhi Metro sections, one each on Pink and Magenta Line on March 8, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) continues to maintain its position as India's largest operational Metrorail network, playing a pivotal role in the country's rapidly expanding urban rail ecosystem, a release said.

India's Growing Metro Network

With this expansion, India now has the third-largest Metro network in the world, with over 1,143 km of operational Metro lines in 26 cities, with nearly 1.15 Crore passenger journeys being performed by them every day.

Delhi Metro alone accounts for over 55% of those daily journeys performed by Metrorail systems across the country.

Delhi-NCR's Extensive Reach

Out of this 1,143 km operational Metro network in the country, the Metro network in Delhi-NCR alone accounts for about 416 km with the 303 stations which include around 29 KMs of Noida-Greater Noida Metro with 21 stations and Rapid Metro Gurugram with around 13 KMs and 12 stations connecting Delhi with key NCR cities such as Noida, Greater Noida and Gurugram.

DMRC's Operational Excellence

The Delhi Metro operates 343 trains (2368 coaches) and runs around 4,508 train trips daily, covering approximately 1,40,112 train kilometres every day, ensuring high-frequency and reliable services across the network.

Delhi Metro also maintains an exceptional punctuality level of about 99.9%, making it one of the most reliable Metro systems in the world.

Passenger Journey Statistics and Records

2,283.5 million passenger journeys, i.e., around 223.5 Crore, in other words, around 62.39 Lakh passenger journeys performed daily in 2024.

2,358.03 million passenger journeys, i.e., around 235.8 Crore, in other words, around 64.60 Lakh passenger journeys performed daily in 2025.

The highest passenger journeys in 2024 were recorded on 18 November 2024, when 78,67,649 passengers travelled on the network. Subsequently, the highest ever passenger journeys record was again achieved on 8th August 2025, when 81,87,674 passengers travelled on the network in a single day, it added.

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