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Timothée Vs Michael B. Jordan: Oscar Race Gets Dramatic Amid BALLET Controversy!


2026-03-15 06:07:56
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

The 2026 Oscars Best Actor race has turned into a nail-biting battle between Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan. Once considered the clear favorite, Chalamet's chances have reportedly slipped as prediction markets shift toward Jordan, while a viral controversy over Chalamet's comments on ballet and opera fuels debate online.

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AsiaNet News

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