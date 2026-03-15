Turkish Launches Daily Flights To New West Asian Destination
Dhaka: Turkish Airlines completed its inaugural scheduled flight between Istanbul Airport and Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, Armenia, on Wednesday, March 11.
The new route carries political significance, representing a step toward normalizing relations between Turkey and Armenia - two countries that have maintained an adversarial relationship since Armenia gained independence following the Soviet Union's dissolution in the early 1990s.
Turkey has long been a staunch ally of Azerbaijan, with which Armenia has had a decades-long territorial conflict. Following Azerbaijan's recapture of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region between 2020 and 2023, Turkey and Armenia entered normalization talks, including discussions on reopening their shared land border, closed for over three decades.
Air links have periodically played a role in advancing these negotiations. In 2022, charter services between the two cities were launched by Armenia-based FlyOne, followed shortly by Pegasus Airlines introducing a nonstop scheduled service.
Prior to Turkish Airlines' entry, Pegasus Airlines was the sole scheduled operator on the route, running a daily service between Zvartnots International Airport and Istanbul's Sabiha Gökcen International Airport.
Turkish Airlines operated a Boeing 737-900 on its inaugural flight and is currently offering a daily service from its Istanbul Airport hub. The carrier has announced plans to increase frequency to 10 flights per week.
V
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment