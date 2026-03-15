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SA Reports Interception of Drones, Missiles
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry announced Saturday that its air defenses shot down two drones over the capital and the country’s Eastern region.
Earlier, the ministry said in a statement posted on the social media platform X that air defense units had also intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles that were launched toward Al-Kharj Governorate.
Officials reported that the incidents caused no casualties or property damage.
The developments come as tensions across the region continue to intensify following attacks launched by Israel and the United States against Iran on Feb. 28, an operation that reportedly killed more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states, which Tehran says are aimed at “US military assets.”
Earlier, the ministry said in a statement posted on the social media platform X that air defense units had also intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles that were launched toward Al-Kharj Governorate.
Officials reported that the incidents caused no casualties or property damage.
The developments come as tensions across the region continue to intensify following attacks launched by Israel and the United States against Iran on Feb. 28, an operation that reportedly killed more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has carried out drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states, which Tehran says are aimed at “US military assets.”
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