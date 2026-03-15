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Iran Calls on Neighboring Nations to Remove US Forces
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said Saturday that the United States is seeking assistance from other countries to secure the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that Washington’s regional security framework has failed to prevent conflict.
Araghchi wrote on the social media platform X that the US security arrangement in the region has “proven to be full of holes and inviting rather than deterring trouble.” He added that Washington is “begging others, even China, to help it make Hormuz safe,” referring to the crucial shipping route through which a significant portion of global oil is transported.
He urged neighboring nations to expel what he described as “foreign aggressors,” asserting that their primary concern is Israel.
Since around March 1, Iran has effectively restricted access through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating hostilities with the US and Israel. These disruptions have driven up global oil and fertilizer prices, raising worries about energy security.
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that countries receiving oil shipments through the strait should take responsibility for securing the waterway, with the US offering support. Earlier, he indicated that US Navy escorts for tankers transiting the strait could begin “soon.”
In an interview with an American news agency, Araghchi stated that the strait “is open” for vessels not affiliated with the US, Israel, or their allies, adding, “Others are free to pass.”
Tensions in the region have surged since joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which reportedly resulted in at least 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Araghchi wrote on the social media platform X that the US security arrangement in the region has “proven to be full of holes and inviting rather than deterring trouble.” He added that Washington is “begging others, even China, to help it make Hormuz safe,” referring to the crucial shipping route through which a significant portion of global oil is transported.
He urged neighboring nations to expel what he described as “foreign aggressors,” asserting that their primary concern is Israel.
Since around March 1, Iran has effectively restricted access through the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating hostilities with the US and Israel. These disruptions have driven up global oil and fertilizer prices, raising worries about energy security.
US President Donald Trump said Saturday that countries receiving oil shipments through the strait should take responsibility for securing the waterway, with the US offering support. Earlier, he indicated that US Navy escorts for tankers transiting the strait could begin “soon.”
In an interview with an American news agency, Araghchi stated that the strait “is open” for vessels not affiliated with the US, Israel, or their allies, adding, “Others are free to pass.”
Tensions in the region have surged since joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which reportedly resulted in at least 1,300 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
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