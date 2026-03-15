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FCC Chair Warns Broadcasters of License Risks
(MENAFN) US Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr warned Saturday that broadcasters could face losing their licenses, aligning with criticism from former President Donald Trump regarding media reporting on the US-Israeli conflict in Iran.
Carr emphasized that broadcasters are legally required to operate in the public interest, stating that “they will lose their licenses if they do not.”
“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” he wrote on the social media platform X.
He argued that media outlets should reevaluate their practices, noting that public trust in traditional news sources has fallen to roughly 9%. Carr stressed the importance of restoring confidence in journalism, which he said has increasingly been labeled “fake news.”
“When a political candidate is able to win a landslide election victory after in the face of hoaxes and distortions, there is something very wrong. It means the public has lost faith and confidence in the media. And we can’t allow that to happen. Time for change!” he added.
Trump has repeatedly accused the media of misreporting the situation in Iran. “The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept!” he wrote in his latest post on the social media platform Truth Social.
Carr emphasized that broadcasters are legally required to operate in the public interest, stating that “they will lose their licenses if they do not.”
“Broadcasters that are running hoaxes and news distortions - also known as the fake news - have a chance now to correct course before their license renewals come up,” he wrote on the social media platform X.
He argued that media outlets should reevaluate their practices, noting that public trust in traditional news sources has fallen to roughly 9%. Carr stressed the importance of restoring confidence in journalism, which he said has increasingly been labeled “fake news.”
“When a political candidate is able to win a landslide election victory after in the face of hoaxes and distortions, there is something very wrong. It means the public has lost faith and confidence in the media. And we can’t allow that to happen. Time for change!” he added.
Trump has repeatedly accused the media of misreporting the situation in Iran. “The Fake News Media hates to report how well the United States Military has done against Iran, which is totally defeated and wants a deal - But not a deal that I would accept!” he wrote in his latest post on the social media platform Truth Social.
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