India Headed To Become World's 3Rd Largest Economy Soon: Report

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The Bharat Progress Report 2025-26, released by the NXT Foundation, highlights India's rapid economic and technological growth over the year with the achievement of as many as 101 major milestones across digital public infrastructure, highways, railways, space, and renewable energy, taking the country towards the goal of becoming a developed nation.

The report underscores that India became the world's fourth-largest economy in 2025, overtaking Japan with a nominal GDP of about $4.18 trillion. Driven by a robust 8.2 per cent growth rate, India continues to be the world's fastest-growing major economy. The country is now on course to soon become the third-largest economy in the world.

The report points to several high-frequency indicators that reflect the economic growth momentum. GST collections reached a record Rs 2.17 lakh crore in April 2025, while the country's mutual fund industry surpassed Rs 80 lakh crore in assets under management. Besides, cumulative foreign direct investment crossed $1.15 trillion with the surge in investor confidence.

The development of India's digital public infrastructure, which is being adopted by other countries as well, is reflected in the monthly UPI transactions surpassing Rs 21 lakh crore, while Aadhaar authentication crossed one billion. This enabled the expansion of financial inclusion in the country with a marked improvement in the delivery of government services to the poor in a transparent manner, directly into the accounts of beneficiaries.

On the infrastructure and connectivity front, the major achievements included the completion of the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and the continued expansion of the Vande Bharat train network, which has enhanced high-speed rail connectivity. At the same time, the country expanded its national highways and logistics networks, helping improve supply chains and reduce transportation costs.

The report further highlights the country's progress in science and advanced technology. The Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) conducted by the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully demonstrated in-orbit docking capability, saw India storming into the exclusive club of countries with this sophisticated technology. A major step was also undertaken during the year to develop domestic capacity in semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing as the country emerges as an alternative to China for becoming a world manufacturing hub for hi-tech electronic products.

India also made major advancements in achieving its renewable energy goals in the fight against climate change. The country's share of non-fossil fuel power capacity reached the 50 per cent mark five years ahead of the 2030 target, on the back of strong growth in solar, hydel and wind energy. The report points out that the achievement of these milestones showcases the country's evolution into a major driver of global growth in the new world order.